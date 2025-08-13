'I welcome the vice president to the constituency' - Banbury MP comments on JD Vance's visit

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock has welcomed JD Vance to the area as the US Vice President holidays in the Cotswolds.

JD Vance has been staying at Dean Manor between Chipping Norton and Charlbury after arriving in the country last week.

The US Vice President, accompanied by his family, is said to be enjoying a tour of southern England during his summer break from duties in Washington DC.

Alongside several sightseeing visits to cultural sites such as Hampton Court Palace, JD Vance has also spent time with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs David Lammy and Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Speaking about the visit, Sean Woodcock welcomed the vice president but urged all visitors to respect the people who live and work in the area.

He said: “I welcome the Vice President of the United States to the constituency. Dean, Charlbury and the surrounding area is a great place and I hope he gets to visit and use the many wonderful local businesses.

“As lovely as they are, they are not images on postcards, but they are also communities where people live and work and I would urge all visitors to respect that.”

Residents near the hamlet of Dean, where Vance is staying, have reportedly faced disruptions on the road and traffic delays due to the heavy police presence in the area.

Yesterday (August 12), crowds held a demonstration in Charlbury close to Dean Manor, with many urging both the British and US governments to take action to prevent further attacks on Palestinians living in Gaza.