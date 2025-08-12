Crowds gather today (Tuesday) near Chipping Norton in JD Vance protest at Palestine genocide

Crowds of pro-Palestinian protesters have planned a demonstration close to the manor house near Chipping Norton in which US Vice President JD Vance is holidaying.

The protest this afternoon (Tuesday), near Charlbury station comes as pressure mounts on the British and US governments to prevent further attacks on Gazans and in particular, the murder of one of the few remaining Palestinians journalists remaining in the region, Anas Al-Sharif, whose death came along with the bombing and murder of the entire Al Jazeera news production team in Gaza.

Among those at this afternoon’s protest in Mill Lane, Charlbury will be Steve Akers from Chipping Norton. Mr Akers says he will attend with Palestine Solidarity Campaign placards and Palestine flags.

Mr Akers said: “I hope the demo in Charlbury against Vance's visit is huge. I will be working hard today to make it so. My heart is breaking this morning for this incredible man, his family and his colleagues. There must be a mass pouring of outrageous today at his death.

Vice President JD Vance speaks with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a meeting at Chevening House. Picture by Getty

"Israel has done this because it knows it can do it with complete impunity. It's allies in the West will do nothing. There might be a few hollow words and some hand wringing condemnation but there will no meaningful action. No sanctions. Our Government will do absolutely nothing.

"I'd like to be proved wrong, but I very much doubt if I will be. Israel has done this to silence the voice of the most well known, fearless and respected Palestinian journalist before it launches it's planned full assault and occupation of Gaza City.

"Israel does not allow international journalists in Gaza. The Israeli Government are not our 'allies'. They should all end up at the ICC in the Hague.”

A vigil was held for the murdered Al Jazeera journalists and camera crew, who were targeted in their tents, outside the BBC Radio Oxford office in Summertown.

Impromptu placards are appearing on the roads to Dean where US vice president JD Vance is staying

Mr Vance is staying at Dean Manor, in Dean, near Chipping Norton. He arrived yesterday (Monday) in an enormous motorcade.

He and his family are said to be on holiday following a stay at Chevening House – the country house in Kent which is used by the Foreign Secretary, currently David Lammy.