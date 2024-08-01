Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment undercover police captured a motorist trimming his facial hair while driving on the motorway with no hands on the wheel.

During a five-day operation aboard an unmarked HGV, officers in Yorkshire captured 240 drivers risking their own or others’ lives on the motorway network. The unmarked HGV cab, provided by National Highways, gives officers a vantage point to see inside HGV and larger vehicles as well as into cars below.

During the operation - held from Monday July 14 to Friday July 19 - officers patrolled the M1, M18 and A1.

Of the 240 drivers stopped, 45 were caught using their mobile phone while driving, 74 were found to not be wearing a seatbelt, 10 were found to be not in proper control of their vehicle and 12 found to be driving without due care and attention, police said.

A man was caught with no hands on the wheel, trimming his facial hair with tinsnips and a driver carrying livestock with one bird out of its cage, gripping onto the trailer.

In addition to the above, 31 drivers were dealt with for stopping on the hard shoulder, two drivers were speeding and three were caught driving through a red X.

Of those stopped, 176 were HGVs, 41 were LGVs and 57 were cars.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Enforcing against those who pose a risk on our roads is daily business for officers and we’re always keen to make the most of being provided the cab by National Highways to support our work.

“We last carried this operation out in May, just under three months ago and sadly within that short space of time, a further eight people have lost their lives on South Yorkshire’s roads.

“We are committed to doing all we can to reduce road deaths and casualties, but we can’t be everywhere, road users must take responsibility for their actions and safety.”