Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch CCTV of the knife-wielding robber raiding a store’s till, before he was found hiding under a duvet at home by police.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrifying CCTV shows the moment an armed robber wearing a Halloween mask stole cash from tills in a five-store crime spree.

On February 14 2024, a masked Daniele Aldegheri entered a Co-op store in Silver End armed with a metal baton, approaching staff and demanding they open the till. Aldegheri used the baton to hit the Perspex screen door by the till. He stole a three-figure sum of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 30, he entered a Morrisons Daily in Braintree armed with a knife, threatening staff and stealing a three-figure sum of cash from the till.

Daniele Aldegheri is arrested. | Essex Police

Days later, on August 4, he entered a Co-op store in Hatfield Peverel, forcing staff to open the till at knifepoint and stealing around £100.

On August 15, he targeted a Morrisons Daily in Witham, waving a knife at staff and stealing a four-figure sum of cash.

An investigation into the four Essex robberies established a clear link with a previous robbery at a book shop in Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On January 15, he entered the shop just prior to closing, threatening a member of staff with a screwdriver before leaving with the till drawer.

Aldegheri was arrested at his home on September 3. He tried to evade arrest and officers found him hiding underneath a duvet.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard Aldegheri had resorted to seeking help from a loan shark to fund the purchase of morphine for his chronically ill partner. His barrister said these financial troubles had motivated him in committing each robbery and that he had never intended to harm his victims.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “His motives in this case go some way to explaining why he carried out these robberies and show the wider personal circumstances or difficulties which often lie behind this type of offending. However, his motivations do nothing to excuse his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These were terrifying offences which left victims suffering an ongoing psychological impact. No-one who works in our shops and businesses deserves to be threatened with a knife and robbed in this manner. They have every expectation that they will be protected, that they will be safe in going to work each morning and serving customers. We work day-in, day-out to protect businesses from criminals like Aldegheri.”