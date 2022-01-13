We'll stay top for as long as we can, says Brackley Town boss Wilkin

Lee Ndlovu celebrates his goal against Kettering Town as Brackley Town extended their lead at the top of the table to five points. Picture by Peter Short

Kevin Wilkin insists Brackley Town will try to stay on top of the Vanarama National League North for “as long as we can”.

The Saints extended their advantage at the summit to five points after they gained revenge on Northamptonshire rival Kettering Town on Tuesday night.

Having lost 3-1 at Latimer Park on January 2, Brackley made things right as Lee Ndlovu’s first-half goal earned them a 1-0 success over the Poppies in the return clash.

Having also beaten Hereford 1-0 at the weekend, it means Wilkin’s team now hold a useful lead over second-placed Gateshead who still have two games in hand.

Brackley were depleted for Tuesday’s game with injury and illness seeing six players ruled out.

But they now have a welcome break after this weekend’s clash at Chester was postponed due to their ongoing issues with staging matches due to part of their ground being in Wales where Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

And Wilkin admitted that game being off might not be the worst thing that could have happened.

“It’s a nice situation but we recognise the challenge ahead,” he said as he reflected on Brackley’s position at the top.

“Chorley are in fantastic form and that’s the next time we have a competitive game and it will be a real challenge in itself.

“The character that the young players showed on Tuesday is fantastic for everyone at the club and we want to try to hang on to where we are for as long as we can.

“But we are certainly mindful of the strong competition that still lies ahead and hopefully we will be able to embrace it and enjoy it.

“It’s a strange situation for Chester as far as this weekend is concerned but, from our point of view, it might not be a bad thing for us having the game called off with so many unavailable.

“It might give us a bit more of a period to regroup and get together and hopefully get one or two back from injury.

“If we are to try to hold on to what we are doing, we need everyone at the pump.