Tips for managing and preventing ‘sundowning’ in people living with dementia

As the clocks change and the evenings close in, specialist dementia nurse charity Dementia UK shares tips to help carers and families manage ‘sundowning’ – a term used to describe common symptoms experienced by people living with dementia in the evening or around dusk.

Sundowning is a term used for changes in behaviour which occur in the evening or around dusk, when some people living with dementia can experience an increased sense of agitation or anxiety.

Sundowning has several causes. As the day goes on, the person with dementia becomes more tired, and this can lead to their dementia symptoms worsening. Hunger, thirst and physical pain can also play a part. As darkness falls and people settle in for an evening, these changes can make someone with dementia concerned that they are in the wrong place or have forgotten to do something important during the day.

To help carers and families deal with a potential increase in sundowning brought on by the clocks changing, Dementia UK has pulled together a list of tips and advice to help spot, manage and prevent sundowning. The charity has also created an animation with information on sundowning.

If you need advice or support on living with dementia contact Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline on 0800 888 6678 or email [email protected].

The Helpline is staffed by experienced Admiral Nurses, who give vital support by telephone or email. Alternatively, you can book a free video or phone appointment at a time that suits you to get expert dementia support from an Admiral Nurse. Find out more at www.dementiauk.org/closer-to-home

How to spot sundowning

Sundowning often can make people living with dementia feel strongly that they are in the wrong place

They might say they need to go home, even if they are at home, or that they need to pick the children up from school even if their children are now adults

Other symptoms can include shouting, arguing, pacing or becoming confused about who people are and what’s happening around them

Tips for managing sundowning

Use distraction techniques: go into a different room, make the person a drink, have a snack, turn some music on or take them out for a walk

Ask the person what the matter is. Listen carefully to their response and if possible, see if you can deal with the reason for their distress

Talk in a slow, soothing way

Speak in short sentences and give simple instructions to try to avoid confusion

Hold the person’s hand or sit close to them and stroke their arm

Tips for preventing sundowning

Introduce an evening routine with activities the person enjoys and try to keep to television and radio stations set to something calming and quiet

Follow a daytime routine with activities the person enjoys

Try to limit their intake of caffeinated and alcoholic drinks – try offering them caffeine and alcohol-free alternatives

Try to limit daytime naps to encourage them to sleep well at night

Close the curtains and turn the lights on before dusk to ease the transition into night-time

Cover windows, mirrors and glass doors with a sheet or curtain – reflections can be confusing for people with dementia

Avoid large meals in the evening as this can disrupt sleep patterns

Dementia UK is the specialist dementia nurse charity. The charity’s Admiral Nurses provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia.

Admiral Nurses work in hospitals, GP practices and local community and national services, including the charity’s national Helpline and virtual clinics, to provide clinical, emotional and practical support which enables people to live more positively with dementia.