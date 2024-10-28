Study finds one in four tyre replacements are caused by severe road damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has revealed that more than one in four tyre replacements in the UK are directly linked to the country's deteriorating road conditions.

British drivers are all too familiar with the frustrations of poorly maintained and deteriorating roads, where potholes and uneven surfaces have become a common danger for drivers. These hazards don’t just make driving uncomfortable – they pose real safety risks, and leave motorists facing costly repairs as tyre damage and maintenance bills continue to rise across the country.

A month-long study conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare highlights the extent of this issue, revealing that 28%1 of all tyre changes were caused by damage sustained from hitting potholes and other road hazards. The findings emphasise the increasing effect of declining road quality on vehicle maintenance.

The study surveyed a nationwide selection of HiQ Tyres & Autocare stores to record the total number of tyres replaced due to damage. The results shed light on the widespread impact of poor road quality on drivers.

The counties with the roads in the worst condition, based on the percentage of damage-related tyre changes, are West Sussex (65%), Derbyshire (41.4%), and Hampshire (41.3%). In contrast, counties with the best road conditions include Staffordshire (9.8%), Northamptonshire (13.5%), and Devon (14%).2 This data highlights the severity of the nation’s road conditions, and demonstrates the urgent need for infrastructure improvements, as drivers are increasingly suffering the consequences of inadequate road maintenance across the nation.

With tyre damage leading to higher motoring costs and more frequent repairs, it’s clear that addressing the UK’s road quality issues could lead to safer driving conditions and financial relief for motorists.

Looking after your vehicle properly

The typically unpredictable UK weather can lead to heightened road damage and potholes. These issues are often caused by a combination of freeze-thaw cycles during winter, which cause road surfaces to crack and deteriorate, and heavy traffic that exacerbates the damage. Potholes, which are often deep and appear quickly, can further cause significant damage to tyres and suspension systems. Regular tyre inspections are therefore essential to mitigate these risks.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, commented: “HiQ’s study highlights the ongoing challenge that drivers face with road damage in the United Kingdom. Drivers are becoming incredibly frustrated with the state of the roads across the country, so it's clear that badly damaged roads are not just a nuisance but a real safety concern.

“At HiQ, we’re dedicated to providing customers with the best possible care for their vehicles, from offering high-quality tyres, to helping them navigate the issues caused by poor road conditions. We urge drivers to regularly check the condition of their tyres and visit their local HiQ store, where a team of experts will be glad to conduct a free tyre pressure and safety check for customer peace of mind. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure safer journeys for everyone.”

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates more than 160 autocentres nationwide, each offering car-servicing and tyre maintenance for a wide range of vehicles. Each HiQ autocentre also offers a free accidental tyre damage warranty with every Goodyear tyre purchased, underscoring its commitment to excellent customer service.