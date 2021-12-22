Merger submission of Stratford and Warwick district councils sent to Parliament

A formal submission document for the merger of the Stratford and Warwick district councils has been sent to parliament

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:11 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:14 am

Following last week’s decision by Stratford and Warwick district councils, a formal submission document has now been sent to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, to request his permission for a full political merger to create a South Warwickshire District Council.

To mark this historic event group leaders from across the political spectrum gathered at the Longbridge Island, which borders both districts and is a well-used crossing point.

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “This is a momentous day for both authorities and I am proud and delighted that councillors have given their overwhelming backing for us to start this journey together to build a strong and agile council to serve all our residents. We are optimistic that if agreed this will lead to a bright future for local government in South Warwickshire.”

Pictured at the Longbridge Island from left to right: Cllr Susan Juned (SDC Group Leader Liberal Democrats), Cllr Tony Jefferson, Cllr Andrew Day, Cllr Judith Falp (WDC Group Leader Whitnash Residents’ Association), Cllr Alan Boad (WDC Group Leader Liberal Democrats). Photo from Stratford District Council press office

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “There have been a lot of changes in the almost 50 years since both district councils were created. We need to adapt to a changing world. Both sets of Councillors recognised this. With this decision taken a lot of hard work will now begin to ensure the success of South Warwickshire and deliver benefits for residents. Exciting and challenging times ahead.”

