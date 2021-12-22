Merger submission of Stratford and Warwick district councils sent to Parliament
A formal submission document for the merger of the Stratford and Warwick district councils has been sent to parliament
Following last week’s decision by Stratford and Warwick district councils, a formal submission document has now been sent to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, to request his permission for a full political merger to create a South Warwickshire District Council.
To mark this historic event group leaders from across the political spectrum gathered at the Longbridge Island, which borders both districts and is a well-used crossing point.
Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “This is a momentous day for both authorities and I am proud and delighted that councillors have given their overwhelming backing for us to start this journey together to build a strong and agile council to serve all our residents. We are optimistic that if agreed this will lead to a bright future for local government in South Warwickshire.”
Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, said: “There have been a lot of changes in the almost 50 years since both district councils were created. We need to adapt to a changing world. Both sets of Councillors recognised this. With this decision taken a lot of hard work will now begin to ensure the success of South Warwickshire and deliver benefits for residents. Exciting and challenging times ahead.”