Popular TV show to film episode at Banbury auction house tomorrow (Friday)

A popular BBC One television show will film an episode at the JS Fine Art auction house in Bodicote tomorrow (Friday, August 16).

The Travelling Auctioneers will be at the auction house with restored vintage Ercol furniture and Russian samovars.

Led by auctioneer Izzie Balmer and presenter JJ Chalmers, the television show helps families transform unwanted items into prized auction lots.

The show has been on air since 2022 and will be filming for its third season, which is scheduled to come out next year.

Hosts of BBC One's The Travelling Auctioneers Izzie Balmer and JJ Chalmers will be visiting Banbury tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s special auction will also feature a selection of car memorabilia, including Burago toy cars, Aston Martin and Jaguar car parts, vintage car mascots, and nostalgic vintage signs.

The auction also includes several authentic Russian items, which include icons, Palekh boxes, Gzhel porcelain, and a number of impressive brass Russian samovars.

It will also be a must-visit for any stamp collectors, with rare items like the blue two penny and red penny stamps going under the hammer.

Alongside these items, the auction will feature a large selection of jewellery, Art Deco items, cigarette cards, postcards, and coins.

A spokesperson for the TV show said: “Join us for a day of thrilling bids and exceptional finds!

"Come along to JS Fine Art and be part of the excitement as The Travelling Auctioneers take centre stage. If you are not able to make it in person, you are invited to register online to be part of the bidding action.”

For more information about JS Fine Art, including how to bid on any of the items at tomorrow’s auction, visit: https://jsfineart.co.uk/