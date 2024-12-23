Oxfordshire will receive over £24.5 million from central government to fix potholes
The government will give each local authority in England a share of the £1.6 billion road maintenance budget, which is £500 million more than they received last year.
However, they will withhold 25 per cent of the money until authorities “have shown that they are delivering”.
That means the county could receive an extra £8.97 million if they meet the government’s incentive, taking their total pothole fixing budget to £33.483 million.
Cllr Andrew Gant, cabinet member for transport management at Oxfordshire County Council, said: “Any new investment into highway maintenance is welcome.
“However, all areas of England require vastly more investment to clear the backlog of road repair work that exists.”
Labour county councillor Charlie Hicks welcomed the government’s decision and said: “Potholes have plagued Oxfordshire for far too long.
“Labour recognises that fixing potholes is a priority for all road users – for people driving, taking the bus, cycling and walking – to improve safety for all, to improve the quality of travelling, and to prevent expensive vehicle damage.
“It’s very welcome that the Labour government are investing £1.6 billion to fix up to 7 million more potholes next year across the UK and that Oxfordshire will see a millions more for our pothole budget, adding to the £5 million injection that Oxfordshire Labour put into the budget this year.
“This investment will start to reverse the decade of decline on our county’s roads.
“The Lib Dems and Greens running the county council must now show they are capable of using this money well and delivering high quality road maintenance to budget and on time, to earn the trust of government so that they release the additional millions outlined for Oxfordshire.
“We will be holding the Lib Dems and Greens to account for this delivery to ensure Oxfordshire’s roads get the uplift our residents deserve.”
The government hopes to fix an additional 7 million potholes.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but today’s record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads."
