High Court confirms outcome of Banbury Ruscote seat, subject of an 'administrative error'

Cllr Mark Cherry, county councillor for the Ruscote, Banbury division

In a statement, John Christie, chairman of Banbury and Bicester Labour said: "The High Court on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 has declared that Mark Cherry was duly elected as the Labour County Councillor for Banbury Ruscote Division in the May County Council election.

"This followed an election petition brought by Mark to the Court for a recount of the election result of May 9, 2021. The recount confirmed that an administrative error by the Returning Officer had caused the votes cast for Mark to be wrongly recorded as being those cast for the Conservative candidate. This resulted in the Conservative candidate being erroneously declared to be elected"

The Court ordered all costs of the case to be borne by the Returning Officer

Cllr Cherry said: "I am personally very relieved that as a result of my petition, the High Court has confirmed that I am the duly elected county councillor for Banbury Ruscote Division.

"It has been a difficult time for me since the result of the count on May 9th 2021.