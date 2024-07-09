Banbury residents call on housing bosses to take action over derelict garages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several Banbury residents have called on Sanctuary Housing to take action over the derelict garages on their street.

The garages on Appleby Close, off Bretch Hill, were burned down around five years ago in a suspected arson attack.

Since then, the garages have been mostly left derelict, with only two or three still used to store cars.

Residents of the area have been campaigning for Sanctuary Housing to tear down the unnused garages and create parking spaces.

Banbury Mayor and Cherwell District Councillor Mark Cherry with some of the residents of Appleby Close.

One resident, Alistair Combe, lives opposite the garages and says he is ashamed every time someone visits him and they see the derelict garages.

He said: “The garages have just been left derelict for around five years, and they are an eyesore and not something you want in front of your house.

“They are all overgrown, which lowers the tone of the area, and have attracted anti-social behaviour with people pulling down some of the boards to break into them.

“There’s a shortage of parking in the area since they built six new houses around the corner, so they should just demolish the garages and create more parking spaces.”

Residents of Appleby Close have called on Sanctuary Housing to take action over the derelict garages on their street.

Cherwell District Councillor for Banbury Ruscote, Mark Cherry, has written to Sanctuary Housing on behalf of the residents, asking them to take action.

Cllr Cherry said: “After many years of contacting Sanctuary Housing and local councillors, Appleby Close residents want something done about the derelict garages; only two or three are currently used by cars, and there is a need for regeneration.

"I was told that they would be considered for demolition, but no date was given by Sanctuary Housing, who own a number of garage sites around Banbury, but I think it's time that long-term plans were moved forward.”

In response to the calls to demolish the garages, a spokesperson for Sanctuary Housing said: “We are aware of the concerns expressed about these garages and discussions are ongoing about the best way to address them given that some are still in use.