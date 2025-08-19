Passenger suffers serious injuries following M40 crash near Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 19th Aug 2025, 16:18 BST
Thames Valley Police are appealing for information and witnesses.
A passenger has suffered serious injuries following a crash near Banbury.

As we reported last week, a collision happened between two vehicles, a black Jaguar and a blue Mercedes on the northbound carriageway of the M40, between junction 10 and 11, on Thursday, August 14.

Today (Tuesday August 19) Thames Valley Police have appealed for information and witnesses.

They also confirmed that the passenger in the Mercedes sustained a serious injury and was taken to hospital.

"If anyone witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage of moments leading up to it, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43250414681," said the police.

