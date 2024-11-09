Protect yourself as scams become more common 🚨

Virgin Media O2 has called on the government to make tackling fraud a priority.

Nearly seven in ten Brits have reported being targeted by scammers.

Expert issues advice on how to identify scam calls.

Phone scams have unfortunately become an all too common part of modern life. From dodgy text messages to devious AI voice cloning schemes.

It has become such a scourge that Virgin Media O2 has called on the government to make tackling fraud a priority and to appoint a dedicated minister tasked with solving the issue. The telecommunications giant has warned that professional fraud gangs are persistently and aggressively targeting the public, with nearly seven in ten Brits (69%) reporting that they’ve been targeted by scammers.

Last year alone, the operator intercepted and blocked over £250 million in suspected fraudulent transactions — equivalent to stopping one every two minutes. New Freedom of Information (FOI) data reveals the police are suffering from a chronic lack of resourcing, with just 84 fraud convictions originating from each police force on average last year and three forces having no officers dedicated to investigating the crime.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to distinguish between a phone scam and cold calling. A cold call is an unsolicited phone call from a company or individual you've never interacted with before, usually attempting to sell you something. However, it’s crucial to recognise the warning signs of a phone scam to avoid falling victim and losing your hard-earned money.

In light of this, Matthew Yates, VP of Engineering at MaxContact, a contact centre software specialist, highlights the most common types of phone scams consumers need to watch out for. As well as issuing advice for how you can protect yourself from them.

Phone scams to watch out for

Impersonation scams: an unexpected call from a scammer claiming to be from your bank's fraud department, urging you to transfer money to a 'safe' account, only to vanish with your money. It’s likely scammers will be impersonating the police, utility providers or government departments during these calls.

How to identify scam calls?

A person looks at their bank card and mobile phone. PIC: Alamy/PA

Ask for the caller’s name and employer

One of the first things you should do if you suspect you are being scammed over the phone is ask for more information about the caller and their employer. If they hesitate or refuse to answer, this could be a sign you are being scammed.

If they give you their name and employer, tell them you'll research their company before agreeing. You can also call the company's main office to verify if they are legitimate.

Ask for proof of their location

If you suspect the call may be a hoax, another important question to ask is for proof of their location. If the caller is evasive or tries to change the subject, this could be a red flag indicating a scam.

Ask what the purpose of the call is

If the caller immediately asks for personal information or money, this is a strong indication that it may be a scam, particularly if you haven't heard of the organisation before.

Before providing any details, ask what the purpose of the call is to better understand the situation.

Based on their reaction, you should be able to determine whether it’s a legitimate call. It’s unusual to give personal details or money over the phone to an unknown person.

Find out more about the business or organisation they claim to represent

If the caller is requesting donations for a charity or claiming to be debt collectors, you should ask for more information about the organisation. For example, how much of your donation goes towards the charity’s mission or what the total amount owed to the debt collectors is - including fees and interest.

You can also take the time to research the organisation yourself if you’re still unsure whether they are legitimate.

Ask for a reference number

If you wish to research the business, organisation, or even the caller to verify they are who they claim to be, you can always ask for a reference number for the call. This allows you to get back to them in the future, should you decide to follow up.

Expert tips to protect yourself

Be sceptical of unknown callers

If it’s legitimate, they will likely have a Caller ID and leave a voicemail.

Never disclose personal or financial information over the phone

If you’re at all suspicious about the call, end it immediately and block the number. If you believe a call to be fraudulent, report it to Action Fraud via their helpline or website.

Be wary of urgent requests

Scammers usually create a sense of urgency to trick victims into making quick decisions.

Are you concerned about the rise of phone scams in recent years? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].