Gardening experts share top five jobs you need to do before summer

It's starting to feel a lot like summer has arrived. Gardening experts at Cherry Lane Garden centres have shared their top tips to ensure your outdoor space stays vibrant and healthy throughout the summer months.

The experts, said: “Summer is such a rewarding time for gardeners, but it’s important to stay on top of maintenance. Small, regular tasks make a big difference in keeping your garden thriving during hotter periods. From protecting your lawn to supporting pollinators, we have everything you need to keep your garden looking its best this season.

Here are their top five tips:

Inspect your plants for pests and disease

“Warm temperatures are ideal not only for plants but sadly also for unwanted pests. Check your garden regularly for signs of aphids, mildew, or leaf spot. Catching issues early makes treatment much easier.

“Try to use natural solutions where you can and chemical solutions as a last resort, but make sure they can be applied to your specific plant type. Also, remove infected leaves as soon as you spot them to contain and reduce the spread.

Add plants to your pond to support wildlife

“A well-planted pond is a haven for pondlife like frogs, newts and insects that all help to make our gardens the diverse ecosystems they are.

“Adding aquatic plants like water lilies or marsh marigold will help to filter the water, provide shelter and boost oxygen levels, creating a balanced and wildlife-friendly pond environment.

Protect and feed containers and hanging baskets regularly

“Summer blooms need consistent feeding to blossom. Feed your containers and hanging baskets every two to three weeks with a high-potash fertiliser. This encourages strong growth and vibrant flowers right through the season.

“Don’t forget to protect and water these plants daily during predicted dry spells. Move into shaded areas when there are large bouts of sun to prevent heat damage and ensure they have enough moisture to thrive.

Start harvesting berries and currants

“If you’ve nurtured soft fruit since planting in spring, now is the time to reap the rewards. Be careful not to get ahead of yourself and ensure they are ripe and ready before harvesting. Picking the berries and currants as they ripen encourages continued fruiting.

“Regular harvesting also reduces the chances of pests setting in and allows you to enjoy fresh, sun-ripened produce straight from the garden. There are several benefits in eating seasonal produce, but our favourite is the amazing flavour they generate, and even better when homegrown as a labour of love!

Raise your mower blades to protect your lawn

“During hot, dry weather, cutting your grass too short can stress the lawn. Raise your mower blades to leave grass slightly longer, we recommend around four centimetres, so it retains moisture and shades the soil.

“Leaving some lawn patches uncut also benefits our gardens' biodiversity, encouraging pollinators to help gardens flourish. Keeping your gardens green, healthy and better able to cope with summer heat.”

And if you don’t have a garden but enjoy bringing greenery indoors, summertime is the perfect moment to start repotting and feeding your houseplants so that they can thrive throughout the summer and prepare for the colder winter months.

Whether you’re looking to create a garden oasis or simply keep things under control, Cherry Lane Garden Centres offers expert advice and quality products to help you make the most of the spring summer season with a glorious garden.