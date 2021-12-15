South Northants area of Banburyshire has highest weekly Covid case rate in UK - latest Government figures say

South Northamptonshire had 895.4 cases per 100,000 people for the week ending on December 9. The South Northants area also had 855 Covid cases at an increase of 75 cases for the same seven-day period.

South Northants has the worst weekly Covid rate, according to the latest figures. It's also the UK's biggest Omicron hotspot, according to data.

Latest UK Gov figures also show a Covid case rate for Brackley North of 1934.7, which is the second highest rate at the neighbourhood level in England.

The latest Government figures show the South Northamptonshire area as biggest Omicron hotspot in UK

Brackley North had 209 Covid cases an increase of 53 for the latest seven-day period. Brackley South had 69 cases, a decrease by 15 cases for the seven day period ending on December 10.

West Northamptonshire Council also set up a pop-up booster clinic in Brackley today, Wednesday December 15.

People eligible for a Covid-19 booster dose were able to grab a jab without an appointment at a pop-up clinic in Brackley.

Anyone aged 18 and over who had their second dose of a Covid vaccine at least three months ago was eligible to get their booster dose at the clinic held at Brackley Methodist Church between 11am and 6pm.

Brackley Methodist Church is located in High Street, Brackley, NN13 7ZX, and the clinic will be operated by Regent Pharmacy.

Here are the latest positive Covid cases figures for the rest of the Banbury area area starting with South Northants for the seven day period ending on December 10.

Silverstone & Helmdon: 70 - decrease of 26

Middleton Cheney & Chipping Warden: 55 - increase of 2

Kings Sutton & Greatworth: 45 - decrease of two

Bodicote, Adderbury & Bloxham: 109 - decrease of 1

Kineton, Tysoe & Warmington: 74 - increase of 23

Shipston-on-Stour & Brailes: 77 - decrease of 25

Banbury Grimsbury: 70 - decrease of 2

Banbury Calthorpe: 68 - increase of 36

Deddington, Steeple Aston & Heyfords: 59 - decrease of 4

Banbury Easington: 54 - no change

Cropredy, Wroxton & Shennington: 50 - increase of 11

Banbury Neithrop: 42 - increase of 2

Banbury Ruscote: 41 - decrease of 2

Banbury Hardwick: 39 - decrease - 15