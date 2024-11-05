Here’s what you need to know - according to a pharmacist 🤧

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS have warned people to protect themselves from a 'tripledemic' of viruses this winter.

Covid, strep and a sore throat can have similar symptoms.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, tells us how to spot the difference.

The NHS are warning people to protect themselves this winter from a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses, however, with many sharing similar symptoms it can be hard to tell what’s wrong.

Worrying symptoms of conditions such as Covid, strep and a sore throat can often overlap. Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, explains how we can spot the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day says: “It’s crucial to differentiate between viral and bacterial infections, as the treatment approach for each is different. At Pharmacy2U, our expert pharmacists support patients to take control of their healthcare by helping them to recognise their symptoms and then advising them on the best course of action based on their individual condition.”

Pharmacist shares how to spot the difference between sore throat, strep and Covid symptoms. | Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya

How to tell the difference between a sore throat, strep or Covid

It can be challenging to know whether you are dealing with a sore throat, strep or Covid. Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, explains how you can tell what’s behind your symptoms.

Sore throat

Sore throats can be caused by viral infections such as the common cold or flu. Symptoms can include a dry, scratchy throat, mild pain when swallowing and a low-grade fever.

Day explains: “Through the Pharmacy First service, pharmacists can recommend medication that is required urgently. There are also many over-the-counter treatments available to alleviate pain and irritation, such as lozenges, throat sprays, or pain relievers. This service saves patients the time of booking an appointment for a condition that can often be managed at home.”

Strep throat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strep throat is a bacterial infection that presents with more severe symptoms which can appear suddenly. They can include: sharp throat pain, difficulty swallowing, swollen glands and white streaks or spots on the tonsils. It can also cause a high fever, general fatigue and also potentially tonsillitis.

Day explains: “Unlike a viral sore throat, strep throat requires antibiotics to prevent complications like rheumatic fever. This means a GP consultation is necessary for proper diagnosis and prescription, as antibiotics cannot be issued without a confirmed bacterial cause.”

Tonsillitis

Tonsillitis can be either a viral or bacterial infection, symptoms often include red, swollen tonsils and fever and pain with swallowing. Whilst it can also cause bad breath, swollen lymph nodes, and even ear pain.

Day says: “Viral tonsillitis is generally managed with supportive care, much like treating a sore throat such as rest, hydration, and over-the-counter treatments. However, bacterial tonsillitis, particularly when caused by strep bacteria, requires antibiotic treatment.”

Laryngitis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laryngitis is commonly triggered by viral infections, overuse of the voice or exposure to irritants. It affects the voice box, with symptoms including a sore throat, hoarseness or even complete loss of voice.

Day explains: “While laryngitis typically clears up on its own within a week or two, the discomfort can be bothersome. Pharmacists can offer advice on how to soothe the throat during recovery, such as staying hydrated, using throat lozenges, and resting the voice. Avoiding irritants like smoking and maintaining a humid environment can also help speed up recovery.”

Covid

The XEC Covid variant has the same symptoms as other Covid strains, with a sore throat being one of the initial symptoms in many cases. This is also accompanied by a dry cough, fatigue, fever and sometimes a loss of taste or smell. You can find out if you have Covid by taking a Covid lateral flow test.

Day explains: “While most mild cases can be managed with rest and over-the-counter remedies, it’s crucial to assess whether Covid could be the cause of your symptoms.”

You can find out more about the causes of a sore throat and how to ease your symptoms at NHS.UK.