Excellent results empower Tudor Hall’s UVI girls to reach top courses and diverse destinations

Tudor Hall School’s Upper Sixth (Year 13) achieved examination results, released today, that will seal their entry into a range of highly competitive courses and destinations.

The vast majority have achieved places at their first-choice destination, including top universities such as UCL, Durham, Exeter, York, Bristol and Newcastle.

The diversity of destinations and courses is particularly striking, with girls achieving places at prestigious institutions that include Glasgow School of Art, the Royal Agricultural University and Cordwainers at London College of Fashion.

Among the individuals who gained three A*/A grades or equivalent, Tudor girls are taking up places to study PPE at Durham, Architecture at UCL, Theatre and Film at Bristol and Biomedical Science at Durham. The strength in depth of the girls’ achievements sees them studying a wide range of subjects including Art History & Curating, Psychology, Ceramics and Master of Nursing.

Congratulations to all our UVI girls on their well-deserved exam results today. Froggy is one of several girls who achieved all A*/A grades in her A Levels.

41% of all grades at Tudor Hall School are at A*-A or equivalent, well above the national average (28.3%), with 78% at A*-B.

Headmistress, Julie Lodrick said: “I am so pleased for this year’s cohort of Tudor girls who have achieved so highly in their examinations as well as in every element of boarding school life.

"The diversity of pathways their hard work and commitment has opened up is breathtaking; a real testament to the plethora of skills and opportunities they have grasped with both hands while at Tudor. It is also testament to the dedication, expertise and resolve of all our Tudor staff who go above and beyond to support our girls at every step.

"We know these Tudor girls can step into the bright futures that lie ahead of them with both confidence and humility, ready to give of themselves and contribute to society in every possible way.

"Their teachers and I are incredibly proud of all they have achieved and the impressive young women that they have become. I look forward to hearing of their successes and achievements and, of course, welcoming them back to Tudor as valued members of our Old Tudorian community in the coming years.”

Individual success

Among those girls who achieved all A*/A grades is Froggy who will be studying PPE at Durham University. “I am thrilled with my results and very excited to be going to Durham next year. I am so grateful to all my teachers – none of this would have been possible without their constant support. Thank you to everyone at Tudor for helping me achieve these results.”

Miranda achieved A*AA and says "I’m so incredibly happy and grateful to the teachers who helped me secure my place at my firm choice, UCL. Looking back, A-levels were such a huge amount of work, but I feel so lucky to have had an amazing support network - from my friends to the library that became my second home. I truly couldn’t have done it without them. UCL has always been my absolute dream university for studying architecture, and the thought of becoming a student there still feels so surreal. I couldn’t be more excited or more thankful!"

Pippa will be taking up a place to study Biosciences at Durham. “I am thrilled with my results and delighted to confirm my place at Durham University. I am so grateful to my amazing teachers and the Tudor Hall team for helping and inspiring me over the last seven years. It is both exciting and a little daunting not to be returning to Tudor in September, but I am ready to embrace this new chapter with all the curiosity, resilience, and passion for learning that Tudor has instilled in me.”

Sophie, who will be taking up her Education Studies place at Oxford Brookes next year, said: “I loved being a student at Tudor Hall and I am so grateful for the support I have had.”