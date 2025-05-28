Scouts are growing in Oxfordshire

Scouting is on the rise in Oxfordshire, with the latest figures revealing impressive growth in the number of young people joining the movement. Between 2023 and 2025, Scouts of ages 10-14 increased by 3.63%, while the number of Explorers, the section for young people aged 14 to 18, grew by 15.89%. Combined, that’s a 6.39% increase in young people stepping forward to try something new, learn skills for life, and be part of an adventurous, inclusive community.

This rise reflects how young people are excited for new experiences, friendship, and a chance to build skills for life. At Scouts, young people aren’t only learning how to pitch tents or read maps, they’re developing resilience, teamwork, leadership, and confidence. Nationally, 87% of Scouts say they are gaining skills that will help them in the future, and 85% have taken part in activities they’d never tried before.

Scouts offers more than 200 activities, ranging from creative arts and community projects to outdoor adventures and technical challenges. Whether it’s hiking in the countryside, launching a social action project, or building a robot in a community hall, Scouts provides a safe, supportive environment where young people can explore their interests and grow.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields says, “Let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.”

Adventure with Scouts

Volunteers play a crucial role in making all of this possible. Nationally, 79% of people who volunteer with Scouts say they do so because they enjoy it, and 70% say they feel they are making a difference.

The message is clear: Scouts is growing in Oxfordshire, and now is the perfect time to get involved. Whether you’re a young person ready to explore, or an adult looking to give back, Scouts offers something for everyone. It’s a place to belong, a place to try new things, and a place to find your own path.

To find your local group and start your own adventure, visit www.scouts.org.uk or email [email protected].