ARCh Assisted Reading for Children celebrates National Storytelling Week

As National Storytelling Week takes centre stage across the country, ARCh Assisted Reading for Children is proudly highlighting the transformative power of storytelling in shaping the lives of children.

Through the tireless efforts of their dedicated volunteers, ARCh is creating a lasting impact on young learners by fostering a love for reading and igniting imaginations.

For over 16 years, ARCh Assisted Reading for Children has been providing invaluable one-on-one reading support to children struggling with literacy, matching them with trained volunteers who help guide them through their reading journeys. Central to this approach is the art of storytelling, which ARCh integrates into their volunteer-led sessions to both engage and empower children.At ARCh, volunteers use storytelling not just to encourage reading, but also to inspire and motivate children. By reading aloud, performing stories, and encouraging children to share their own stories, volunteers open doors to creativity and confidence.

“The importance of reading is the pleasure it gives you,” ARCh Patron and well-loved illustrator Korky Paul told gathered ARCh volunteers at their annual Christmas meeting in December. “It expands your mind, it gives you knowledge, but if reading gives you pleasure, it makes you want to learn more!”

Sharing stories and a smile with ARCh Reading sessions

Volunteers are the backbone of ARCh’s mission, and their commitment to storytelling as a tool for learning is at the heart of their work. These volunteers are not just helping children with how to read- they are instilling a love for literature, helping children feel heard, and showing them that their voices matter.

“It's more than just reading words on a page,” said Emma Orton, Recruitment Officer at ARCh. “Storytelling is a way to connect with each child, to make learning fun, and to show them that books can open doors to all kinds of exciting worlds. I’ve seen first-hand how this can change a child’s outlook on learning.

”As ARCh celebrates National Storytelling Week, the charity encourages schools, families, and communities to reflect on how storytelling can enhance children’s education and inspire them to engage more deeply with books. Volunteers, along with the children they support, will continue to celebrate the magic of stories, not just during National Storytelling Week, but every day throughout the year.

ARCh Assisted Reading for Children is a charity that provides one-on-one reading support to children in schools who are struggling with literacy. Through the dedication of trained volunteers, ARCh helps children improve their reading skills, build confidence, and develop a love for learning. Since its founding in 2008, ARCh has worked with thousands of children across Oxfordshire, fostering brighter futures through the power of reading.

For more information on ARCh and how you can help, visit www.archoxfordshire.org.uk