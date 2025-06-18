Bloxham Nature and Sustainability Community Flower Festival
Village groups, organisations and our schools will be providing a range of innovative and interesting floral displays each interpreting the theme in their own way.
In addition to floral displays throughout the weekend there will be live music from our schools and local musicians, a quarter peal of bell ringing, plant stall, raffle, refreshments as well as bell ringing and lace making displays. For younger people there will be craft activities and treasure hunt.
On Saturday evening there will be a talk “British Wild Flowers” by Peter Sheasby with wine and canapes followed by a general quiz for tables of 4-6 people. Tickets for this event are £10 available in advance from [email protected] or during the Saturday.
The festival will conclude on the Sunday at 5pm with a festival Songs of Praise with hymns voted for by the local community.
It’s not too late to get involved. If you would like to contribute a display please contact us using the above e-mail address.