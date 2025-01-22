Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I've discovered a little slice of heaven in north Wales where the beautiful location is hard to beat and the hotel rises up to match its perfect surroundings.

Relaxing with a coffee and watching the reflections of red and orange bounce off the peaceful waters, the only sign that we weren't on a tropical holiday was the temperature.

The rolling hills, pristine beaches, breath-taking views and winter woollies - this is the Wales that not enough Brits appreciate. It seems likely that you are onto a good thing when you find a hotel located in a marina. Being on the waterfront is a great start but doesn't necessarily always lead to great views. When I stepped out onto the balcony of our room at The Quay Hotel and Spa in Conwy, I knew we had found a winner.

We arrived at teatime as the sun was beginning to set. The hotel lobby has a glamorous feel. The decor is all just so and standards are high throughout. You'll find The Quay Hotel & Spa in Deganwy, North Wales - on the banks of the Conwy Estuary, close to Conwy, Llandudno and Snowdonia National Park.

Although there are 80 bedrooms, it manages to maintain an intimate feel and the coastal theme flows from the smallest ornament to the colour scheme and beyond.

Check-in was smooth, quick and friendly. The signs were good as we walked between water features and trees twinkling with pretty lights, but it was our room which revealed why this is such a popular hotel.

Comfortable, cosy, immaculately presented and all the evidence I needed that you can enjoy a short break in the UK no matter what time of year. Sumptuously large beds and relaxation chairs facing out through the huge sliding glass doors leading to the balcony for those who would rather be wrapped up enjoying the view indoors than out.

The awesome scenery continue through to the window of the luxurious bathroom which was blessed with delightfully scented toiletries, perfectly soft towels and showers with every relaxing setting you might desire.

This would be the perfect place to cuddle up with your Valentine, spend Christmas with the family or keep hold of your new year resolutions with long walks on idyllic shores away from the maddening crowds.

Many who live in the area don't have a very strong Welsh accent but are fiercely proud of where they live and delighted to be able to show off its best bits. The whole team were warm and welcoming, which is clearly one of the reasons why so many visitors we met were on repeat or regular visits to the hotel.

The Quay has won a hard-earned reputation for being one of the top hotels in the area, offering luxury and quality to all. It is now moving up a level with the extension of its spa.

The new spa at The Quay Hotel | The Quay Hotel

The new thermal suite includes a Himalayan salt wall aromatherapy room, an Infrared sauna, traditional sauna and aromatherapy steam room. The foot spas are made extra special with heated benches to spread the delight. The spa has eight treatment rooms, each a great setting for face and body treatments provided by OSKIA. I tried the luxury face and body fusion while my husband enjoyed a bespoke warm oil massage. Both proved to be the perfect topping to a treat of a weekend.

Ebb & Flow restaurant was one of the highlights of our visit, both dinner and the full Welsh breakfast ticked the box. The Quay lived up to its reputation as a great spot for foodies. Wales produces some mouth-watering ingredients and the hotel chefs combine them in a way that would make any patriot proud.

Don't miss the cheese board - it'll make you want to take a few samples home with you. But then there's also the sticky toffee pudding which melts in the mouth, perfectly accompanied by honeycomb and salted caramel ice cream.

My absolute favourite was a starter of seafood, spinach and summer herb risotto - it was so good I would have picked it for my main too. However, the crispy lemon and monkfish fritters with crab, mango and watermelon salsa didn't disappoint. The special of the day, slow roast feather blade of beef, sticky red cabbage, hand cut chips and brandy cream sauce was another winner.

The bar staff create great cocktails. I sipped my delicious pineapple margarita and again gazed out on the waters gently rippling under the setting sun, it was still hard to believe we were in Wales at all. The manager did say we were lucky to have sunshine and blue skies at that time of year - it certainly isn't what Wales is known for so we made the most of it.

Everything you need to know ... The Quay Hotel & Spa, Deganwy Quay, Deganwy, Conwy LL31 9DJ Website: www.quayhotel.co.uk Rating: 4-star hotel Number of bedrooms: 80 Restaurant facilities: Ebb and Flow restaurant, which uses fresh and locally sourced ingredients. For casual dining and drinks, guests can enjoy the Cove Bar with views over the Conwy Estuary. Function rooms: 3 Nearest train station: Llandudno Junction (6 minutes away) Nearest airport: Liverpool John Lennon Airport (1h 30 minutes away) Ferry: Holyhead Ferry Terminal (1h away)

We definitely didn't get enough time to explore this little corner of the UK on our short stay. Tempting though it would be not to stray too far from the luxury of The Quay, there were enough places of interest close by to make a week in the summer holidays a winner for families.

My tips? Take warm clothes whatever the forecast ... just in case. Go ready to explore and be awed by a Welsh gem that is easy to access and will fill your soul with delight.