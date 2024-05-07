Agony for Banbury HC as they lose National Cup Final.

Banbury with their medals after the final. Photo courtesy of GMW Sports.

Playing the biggest game in the history of the club, Banbury took more than 60 supporters to the National Hockey Stadium in the Lee Valley Olympic Park to cheer on the underdogs as they took on Beeston from two leagues above them.

With only seven minutes to go Banbury netted to level the scores only to have it disallowed for what seemed little reason, and with no VAR was available to allow reconsideration, they were not quite able to repeat the giant killing glory of their semi-final win, ending up 4-2 down to take the runners-up medals.

The first quarter probably surprised many except the Banbury fans as the two sides played on perfectly equal terms despite the different league positions with both creating chances as Joe Allen led the defensive effort to keep the favourites at bay and Tyson Nunneley, Jacob Buckner-Rowley and Connor Roberts worked through midfield trying to create chances but the scores stayed level.

Josh Nunneley celebrates his stunning penalty corner effort that levelled the scores. Photo courtesy of GMW Sports.

Beeston started the second quarter with a bang, drawing a great goal line save from Charlie Camp, crucial blocks from Pete Lamb and Banbury keeper Fergus Dunleavy needed to keep out a penalty corner effort all in the first six minutes.

The long aerial pass out of defence has served Banbury well this year and began to bear some rewards as Josh Nunneley found his brother Tyson whose magic found space to pass on to Buckner-Rowley whose searching cross was nearly deflected home by Will Crowfoot.

With half-time looming Banbury's Will Kellett found captain George Brooker who drew a foul to earn Banbury's first penalty of the game. When Josh Nunneley's drag flick was saved by Beeston keeper Toby Jackson he managed to retrieve the ball and find his brother Tyson who cooly lifted into the net to earn the lead and bring a thunderous response from the crowd.

Only two minutes later Buckner Rowley won yet another penalty corner and it was only a superb save by Jackson that kept the Banbury lead to only one goal at half time.

The third quarter was dominated by Beeston with William Prentice levelling the scores and Henry Croft finally beating the Banbury penalty corner routine to take a lead into the final stages.

Banbury have played most of their best hockey in the final quarter of games all season and did so again in this crucial cup final with Jamie Boardman chasing down a defensive clearance in the opening minutes and going into the circle to win a penalty corner for Josh Nunneley to produce an absolutely unstoppable stunner into the top corner of the Beeston net and level the scores.

A lapse of concentration gifted Beeston with an easy goal to retake the lead almost straight from the restart but Banbury fought back hard and with only seven minutes to go Boardman again found Buckner-Rowley who lifted the ball over a stranded Beeston defence seemingly to level the scores and bring the crowd to its feet, but after a brief consultation the umpires decided there had been an infringement and disallowed the effort.

Desperately chasing the game Banbury threw more men forward as Beeston began to rock and lose discipline but the forward pressing allowed Beeston's Croft to break through and double their lead in the final moments.

Banbury manager Steve Brooker said: "We have had a great day and run one of the biggest clubs in the country very close indeed in a cracking game that could have gone either way.

"If our third 'goal' had not been disallowed I am convinced that we would have gone on to win as we were dominating at that point and only conceded late as we chased the game.

"This was the final game for coach Richard Hobley who has steered us through promotion, consolidated in our first season at the top level and got us to the biggest domestic club game and the team did him, the club, our great supporters today and Banbury proud.