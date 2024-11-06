One of my favourite robot vacuum cleaner brands has announced early half-price Black Friday deals

iRobot's iconic Roomba range is cheaper than it's ever been for Black Friday | iRobot

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield delves into iRobot's early Black Friday sale - and one of the deals is almost too good to be true

Black Friday doesn't actually happen until November 29, but that hasn't stopped a few big brands pushing out early deals in a bid to beat the rush.

Some are holding on for a few more days, others are embracing the entire month, but we've just spotted one particularly important brand that's jumped the gun - and the savings are massive.

I'm referring to iRobot, the purveyors of the almost iconic Roomba brand, often credited by bringing the first robot vacuum cleaners to the mainstream.

The Roomba J9+ Combo is nearly half price | iRobot

Robot vacuum technology has come a long way since the technology first entered our houses, and iRobot has continued to be among the key innovators, but their products have always been a little pricey.

Take the Roomba Combo J9+, for example. It's one of the best robot vacuums out there, and it comes with a clever mopping function built in.

Its base station has a detergent reservoir built in, so it can refill the robot's spray mop before each clean, and it's easily one of the most stylish units out there.

It also comes with Roomba's legendary "POOP" guarantee that promises pet owners its clever sensors will never accidentally let it run over a... You know what.

Usually, it costs £1,249 for all this cutting-edge tech, but it's down to just £649 in the Black Friday sale.

That makes it cheaper than the similarly-specced £799 Eufy X10 Pro Omni, which is another of my favourites.

iRobot's Black Friday sale also includes the Roomba J7+ self-emptying robot, which is down from £899 to £399 - so that's a top-spec self-emptying robot with all the Roomba bells and whistles for less than half price.

The deals are due to expire at 11am on Monday, November 18, or for as long as stocks last, so get in there quick if you'd like a bargain.