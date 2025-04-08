Gtech's HeatWave patio heater is on sale for an absolutely amazing price - just in time for the summer | Gtech

Looking for a way to extend your outdoor evenings? The Gtech patio heater is now £39.99, making it an unbeatable deal for your garden

We might have found the ultimate deal for anyone wanting to make the most of their gardens during the spring and summer months - a patio heater that normally costs £149.99 is discounted down to just £39.99.

It's one of a handful of decent special offers on Gtech's website, and it caught our eye because of the incredible discount - and the superb timing, given the current warm days and cold evenings.

If you've never owned an electric patio heater before, they're such a superb addition to an outdoor space, because they can prolong the time you're enjoying your garden for.

The £30 HeatWave patio heater gets to temperature in six seconds, and its heating element acts as a light | Gtech

Imagine you're sitting out with friends, the sun goes in, it's getting a bit nippy. Everyone either dashes off to get their big coat out, or you all just elect to give up and go inside.

With a patio heater blasting a warm blanket of air over you all you can just stay out and enjoy the fresh air without curtailing or interrupting the festivities.

They're relatively cheap to run, and far better for the environment than the gas-powered versions, and the Gtech "HeatWave" patio heater gets to its temperature in six seconds.

It's weatherproof, mounts on a wall and its heating element also provides a source of light.

Gtech will give you a 12-month warranty and, remarkably, you'll even get free next day delivery if you order before 7pm.

For the sake of £40, you might as well get two. The more heat the merrier, especially given how unkind the British weather can be in the summer months

Click here to see the offer, and secure yours before the stocks run out.