Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eight yellow cold weather alerts are in place across the UK, as low temperatures forecast for the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued eight cold health alerts across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the North East, the North West, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London and the South East, the alert says that the cold weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including: increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

Icicles on a pipe. | Adobe Stock

For Yorkshire and Humber, the alert is more severe, with the potential for significant impacts across health and social care services, including: a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions - we may also see impacts on younger age groups, a likely increase in demand for health services, impacts on the workforce affecting delivery of services, challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C leading to more risk to vulnerable people.

Warming hands on the radiator. | Adobe Stock

The UKHSA advises people to take these steps to ensure your home is a safe temperature.

Heat the rooms you use most of the time. 18°C is the coldest these rooms should be.

Stop cold air coming in your windows and around doors. It is cheap to put draught excluders around doors.

Keep bedroom windows closed at night.

Wear layers of thin clothing.