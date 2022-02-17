The area covered by the Amber and Red weather warnings on Friday February 18

The Banbury area, and much of the the south of England, has been issued an Amber weather warning by the Met Office.

The warning runs from 5am on Friday February 18 to 9pm the same day and is for 'extremely strong winds' caused by Storm Eunice which 'may cause significant disruption'.

The Amber warning states:

- There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

- Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

- Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

- There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

The Met Office forecast states: "Extremely strong winds are expected to develop over southwest England early on Friday, before spreading north and east during the day.

"Inland wind gusts widely in the 60-70 mph range but up to 80 mph in a few places.

"Around coasts of west Wales and southwest England, gusts of 80 to 90 mph are possible.

"Winds are expected to ease across western areas through the afternoon, and eastern areas during the evening."