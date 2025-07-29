Train services between Banbury and Leamington are 'disrupted' - journeys may take longer
Train services between Banbury and Leamington are 'disrupted' by problems down the track near Haddenham this morning (Tuesday).
The issue appears to be a ‘defective track’ between Princes Risborough and Haddenham and Thame Parkway and passengers are warned journey times may be longer than expected.
Chiltern Railways issued an apology on social media.
The company said: “We apologise but due to a speed restriction over defective track between Princes Risborough and Haddenham & Thame Parkway trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Leamington Spa.”
