The votes are in and the count begins: Live results of the 2023 Cherwell District Elections

The votes are in and the count will start today (Friday, May, 5) – you can follow the results of the 2023 Cherwell District Council election here.
Before the election, for which residents across the district cast their votes yesterday (Thursday, May 4), the Conservative party held control of the council with 25 seats and a 52.1% majority.
The political composition of the Cherwell District Council prior to this year’s elections were:
Conservative (25 seats)
Labour (10 seats)
Liberal Democrats (7 seats)
Independent (4 seats)
Green (2 seats)
Nationally, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have gained seats at the expense of the Conservatives as early results come in for certain councils in England.
Only a small number of councils counted overnight and most results will not be confirmed until later today.
The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Sean Woodcock elected with 1030 votes
Conservative Zeeshan Ahmed 389 votes
Green Karl Kwiatkowski 175 votes
Liberal Democrats Sophie Parker-Manuel 143 votes
Independent Cassi Perry 114 votes
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Robert Pattenden elected with 1540 votes
Conservative David Bunn 913 votes
Labour Helen Oldfield 345 votes
Independent Paul Tucker 73 votes
Bicester East
The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Green Tom Beckett elected with 843 votes
Conservative Sam Holland 767 votes
Labour Jane Clements 416 votes
Banbury Calthorpe and Easington
The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Labour Lynne Parsons elected with 1217 votes
Conservative Fiaz Ahmed 1055 votes
Liberal Democrats David Yeomans 244 votes
Green Julia Middleton 213 votes
Independent John Brown 131 votes
Bicester North and Caversfield
The Liberal Democrat Part gained this seat from the Conservatives.
Liberal Democrats Simon Lytton elected with 794 votes
Conservative Jason Slaymaker 676 votes
Labour Arjun Bais 536 votes
Banbury Hardwick
The Labour party held this seat.
Labour Besmira Brasha elected with 809
Conservative Tony Ilott 716
Green Amanda Maguire 231
Banbury Cross and Neithrop
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Becky Clarke elected with 1058 votes
Conservative Adrian Munoz 443 votes
Green Linda Ward 159 votes
Liberal Democrats Andrew Raisbeck 141 votes
Independent Simon Garrett 80 votes
Independent Tim Barrett 58 votes
Banbury Ruscote
The Labour Party held this seat.
Labour Isabel Creed elected with 884 votes
Conservative Jayne Strangwood 388 votes
Green Carol Broom 95 votes
Liberal Democrats Mark Petterson 74 votes
Independent Julie Battison 70 votes
Bicester South and Ambrosden
The Liberal Democrats held this seat.
Liberal Democrats Nick Cotter elected with 1660 votes
Conservative Sammy Omotayo 808 votes
Labour Robert Nixon 453 votes
Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton
The Conservative Party held this seat.
Conservative Douglas Webb elected with 1247 votes
Liberal Democrats Xenia Huntley 856 votes
Labour Siân Tohill-Martin 439 votes
Green Victoria Campbell 238 votes
Bicester West
The Independents held this seat.
Independent Harry Knight elected with 777 votes
Conservative Alex Thrupp 472 votes
Labour Christopher Howells 397 votes
Liberal Democrats Martin Chadwick 188 votes
Green Damien Maguire 110 votes