The votes are in and the count begins: Live results of the 2023 Cherwell District Elections

A third of the seats on Cherwell District Council were up for election yesterday (Thursday May 5).

The votes are in and the count will start today (Friday, May, 5) – you can follow the results of the 2023 Cherwell District Council election here.

Before the election, for which residents across the district cast their votes yesterday (Thursday, May 4), the Conservative party held control of the council with 25 seats and a 52.1% majority.

The political composition of the Cherwell District Council prior to this year’s elections were:

The results for the Cherwell District Council elections will come in today (Friday).

Conservative (25 seats)

Independent (4 seats)

Green (2 seats)

Nationally, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have gained seats at the expense of the Conservatives as early results come in for certain councils in England.

Only a small number of councils counted overnight and most results will not be confirmed until later today.

The results for this year’s Cherwell District Council elections are as follows:

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Sean Woodcock elected with 1030 votes

Conservative Zeeshan Ahmed 389 votes

Green Karl Kwiatkowski 175 votes

Liberal Democrats Sophie Parker-Manuel 143 votes

Independent Cassi Perry 114 votes

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Robert Pattenden elected with 1540 votes

Conservative David Bunn 913 votes

Labour Helen Oldfield 345 votes

Independent Paul Tucker 73 votes

Bicester East

The Green Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Green Tom Beckett elected with 843 votes

Conservative Sam Holland 767 votes

Labour Jane Clements 416 votes

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington

The Labour Party gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Labour Lynne Parsons elected with 1217 votes

Conservative Fiaz Ahmed 1055 votes

Liberal Democrats David Yeomans 244 votes

Green Julia Middleton 213 votes

Independent John Brown 131 votes

Bicester North and Caversfield

The Liberal Democrat Part gained this seat from the Conservatives.

Liberal Democrats Simon Lytton elected with 794 votes

Conservative Jason Slaymaker 676 votes

Labour Arjun Bais 536 votes

Banbury Hardwick

The Labour party held this seat.

Labour Besmira Brasha elected with 809

Conservative Tony Ilott 716

Green Amanda Maguire 231

Banbury Cross and Neithrop

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Becky Clarke elected with 1058 votes

Conservative Adrian Munoz 443 votes

Green Linda Ward 159 votes

Liberal Democrats Andrew Raisbeck 141 votes

Independent Simon Garrett 80 votes

Independent Tim Barrett 58 votes

Banbury Ruscote

The Labour Party held this seat.

Labour Isabel Creed elected with 884 votes

Conservative Jayne Strangwood 388 votes

Green Carol Broom 95 votes

Liberal Democrats Mark Petterson 74 votes

Independent Julie Battison 70 votes

Bicester South and Ambrosden

The Liberal Democrats held this seat.

Liberal Democrats Nick Cotter elected with 1660 votes

Conservative Sammy Omotayo 808 votes

Labour Robert Nixon 453 votes

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton

The Conservative Party held this seat.

Conservative Douglas Webb elected with 1247 votes

Liberal Democrats Xenia Huntley 856 votes

Labour Siân Tohill-Martin 439 votes

Green Victoria Campbell 238 votes

Bicester West

The Independents held this seat.

Independent Harry Knight elected with 777 votes

Conservative Alex Thrupp 472 votes

Labour Christopher Howells 397 votes

Liberal Democrats Martin Chadwick 188 votes