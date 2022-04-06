Here are the candidates for the Cherwell District Council election next month

A third of the seats on Cherwell District Council will be up for election on Thursday May 5

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:58 pm

One third of district council seats and 31 parish councils are due for re-election this year. A by-election will also be taking place for Heyford Park Parish Council.

Candidates for the district wards near Banbury:

Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote:

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Cherwell District Council will have local elections in May

David Richard Hingley - Liberal Democrat

Tony Mepham - Conservative Party

Siân Frances Tohill-Martin - Labour Party

Banbury Calthorpe and Easington:

Isabel Amelia Creed - Labour Party

Ian Andrew Harwood - Conservative Party

Robert Pattenden - Liberal Democrats

Banbury Cross and Neithrop:

Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative Party

Ash Haeger - Liberal Democrats

Chuk Okeke - Labour Party

Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown:

Rebecca Louise Crompton Biegel - Labour and Co-operative Party

Ben Rikki Davenport Dalton - Conservative Party

Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski - Green Party

David Thomas Yeoman - Liberal Democrats

Banbury Hardwick:

Andrew Stephen Crichton - Labour Party

Tony Ilott - Conservative Party

Alison Nuttall - Green Party

Andrew John Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats

Banbury Ruscote:

Steve Buckwell - Liberal Democrats

Jayne Claire Strangwood - Conservative Party

Amanda Jane Watkins - Labour Party

Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton:

Phil Chapman - Conservative Party

Anne Felicia Cullen - Labour and Co-operative Party

Xenia Octavia Asphodel Huntley - Liberal Democrats

Deddington:

Aaron James Bliss - Green Party

James Henry Dean Hartley - Liberal Democrats

Annette Murphy - Labour Party

Eddie Reeves - Conservative Party

Fringford and Heyfords:

Sylvia Howells - Labour Party

Dillie Keane - Liberal Democrats

Jenny Tamblyn - Green Party

Barry Victor Wood - Conservative Party

Labour PartyCherwell District CouncilGreen PartyLiberal DemocratsBanbury