Here are the candidates for the Cherwell District Council election next month
A third of the seats on Cherwell District Council will be up for election on Thursday May 5
One third of district council seats and 31 parish councils are due for re-election this year. A by-election will also be taking place for Heyford Park Parish Council.
Candidates for the district wards near Banbury:
Adderbury, Bloxham and Bodicote:
David Richard Hingley - Liberal Democrat
Tony Mepham - Conservative Party
Siân Frances Tohill-Martin - Labour Party
Banbury Calthorpe and Easington:
Isabel Amelia Creed - Labour Party
Ian Andrew Harwood - Conservative Party
Robert Pattenden - Liberal Democrats
Banbury Cross and Neithrop:
Fiaz Ahmed - Conservative Party
Ash Haeger - Liberal Democrats
Chuk Okeke - Labour Party
Banbury Grimsbury and Hightown:
Rebecca Louise Crompton Biegel - Labour and Co-operative Party
Ben Rikki Davenport Dalton - Conservative Party
Karl Michael Kazimierz Kwiatkowski - Green Party
David Thomas Yeoman - Liberal Democrats
Banbury Hardwick:
Andrew Stephen Crichton - Labour Party
Tony Ilott - Conservative Party
Alison Nuttall - Green Party
Andrew John Raisbeck - Liberal Democrats
Banbury Ruscote:
Steve Buckwell - Liberal Democrats
Jayne Claire Strangwood - Conservative Party
Amanda Jane Watkins - Labour Party
Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton:
Phil Chapman - Conservative Party
Anne Felicia Cullen - Labour and Co-operative Party
Xenia Octavia Asphodel Huntley - Liberal Democrats
Deddington:
Aaron James Bliss - Green Party
James Henry Dean Hartley - Liberal Democrats
Annette Murphy - Labour Party
Eddie Reeves - Conservative Party
Fringford and Heyfords:
Sylvia Howells - Labour Party
Dillie Keane - Liberal Democrats
Jenny Tamblyn - Green Party
Barry Victor Wood - Conservative Party