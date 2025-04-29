Voters in the Banbury area reminded to take photo ID to polling stations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those wishing to take part in local elections on Thursday (May 1) are reminded to take photo identification in order to vote.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voters will need to show photo ID at polling stations before they can receive their ballot paper.

Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK or EEA driver’s licence; some concessionary travel passes such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card; and the free Voter Authority Certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Voters are reminded to take photo identification to polling stations

Identification will be checked by polling station staff. A private area will be available at the polling station for anyone who wants to have their photo ID viewed in private. Anyone arriving at the polling station without a form of accepted ID will be unable to vote.

Niki Nixon, Director of Communications at the Electoral Commission, said: “If you’re going along to your polling station to vote on Thursday, don’t forget your photo ID, you’ll need to show it before you can be given your ballot paper. Check you have it with you before heading to the polling station, so that you don’t have to return later in the day.

“If you lose your ID, or your Voter Authority Certificate does not arrive in time, you can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on your behalf. You will need to contact your council to arrange this before 5pm on election day and the person you appoint will need their own acceptable photo ID.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. The full list of accepted ID, along with more information about the ID requirement, is available on the Electoral Commission’s website which can be seen here.

From May 1, HM Armed Forces Veteran Cards can also be used as voter ID.

Voters can also use the Commission’s online postcode look-up tool to find their polling station which can be found here.

Some school halls are being used as polling stations and have requested that people try to avoid playtimes and lunchtimes. Information should have been distributed to local residents.