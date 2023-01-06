The Banbury community fridge has updated its opening times for 2023.

The community fridge, located at the Merton Street mosque, saves supermarket food from landfill waste to feed local residents and offers a warm space for anyone who comes along.

The fridge will now serve free hot biryani meals, alongside tea and coffee every Monday from 8pm to 9pm and will serve food from the community fridge from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Mondays.

Advertisement

On Tuesdays, food will be available from the fridge between 6 and 7pm and on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, people will be able to collect food from 10.30 to 12am.

Food will be available on Saturdays from 10.30am until 2pm and on Sundays, the fridge is open from 10.30am until 12am.

One of the organisers of the community fridge, Yasmin Kaduji said: "Anyone may attend, especially those who are lonely or require a warm space.”

"The community fridge is open to all, promotes inclusivity, and encourages community spirit by bringing people together and strengthening the community as a whole."

Advertisement