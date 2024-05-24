Over 100 people attend open day for new community-led housing estate in Hook Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 100 people attended an open day at the new community-led housing estate in Hook Norton last Saturday (May 17).

The Hook Norton Community Land Trust (HNCLT) gave local residents and local politicians a tour of the site and interiors of the new homes on Bourne Green.

Henry Leivers from renewable energy system company SNRG also demonstrated to guests how the estate's energy microgrid works.

He detailed how the shared renewable energy, generated by solar panels on the new homes and sports and social club, will power each building and the electric car club.

Over 100 people attended the open day event for the affordable homes for Hook Norton project.

A spokesperson for the HNCLT said: “We were able to demonstrate that these homes directly address the needs of people experiencing fuel poverty.

"Prospective tenants had the opportunity to get a first look at the interiors ahead of the upcoming allocation process.

"We are proud that Bourne Green is the first UK community housing development under 30 homes to feature a smart microgrid.”

Among the attendees were Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, Labour's parliamentary candidate Sean Woodcock and the Green Party's candidate Arron Baker.

The project has now raised one-third of its target and has extended the deadline to raise the minimum target of £300,000 to July 20.

A spokesperson for HNCLT added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to invest in affordable housing, supporting local people in housing need and promoting sustainable living.

"Ethical investing in community shares is a great way to support local assets and ensure they remain within the community.”