Characters from popular Netflix show Gabby’s Dollhouse are coming to farm near Chipping Norton this Easter
Gabby and her friends will be hosting a number of fun activities at the farm from this Saturday (April 5) until Easter Monday (April 21).
These include a scavenger egg hunt with Pandy, a create-your-own garden station and face painting.
Over the Easter weekend (April 18-21), visiting families will also be able to enjoy a breakfast with the Easter Bunny experience and a storytime experience with the Easter Bunny.
Fairytale Farm owner Nick Laister said: “We are delighted to bring the world of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life at Fairytale Farm this Easter.
“This is the latest in our partnership with DreamWorks, and we can't wait to see families enjoying the interactive activities we have planned. From scavenger hunts to magical storytelling with the Easter Bunny, there’s something for everyone!”
Alongside the Gabby’s Dollhouse activities, the farm will launch its first phase of the brand new area, which is based on Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.
Nick added: “We will soon be releasing details of the Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues and the Mad Hatter's Playground, both opening on April 5.
“The Queen of Hearts Playground is an enchanting fusion of crazy golf and snooker – accessible to all. The Mad Hatter's Playground will be madcap fun for little ones – perfect for under 4s.”
For more information about Fairytale Farm, including how to buy tickets for the Gabby’s Dollhouse events, visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/
