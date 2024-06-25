Banbury voters without photo ID can get authorisation certificate - deadline for application is tomorrow (Wednesday)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters in the Banbury constituency are reminded they must take photo identification to their polling station on election day next week.

Those without photo ID may apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate which will act as ID for people voting at a polling station. Applications close at 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday) June 26.

To apply for free ID online residents should visit voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or they can complete a paper form which is available from their district council.

West Oxfordshire District Council – the authority for Chipping Norton which now forms part of the Banbury constituency – said accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth photo drivers’ licence and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters who do not have photo ID have until tomorrow (Wednesday, June 26) at 5pm to apply for a voting authority

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo and the name on the ID should be the same name as appears on the Electoral Register. Only original documents will be accepted; scanned images or copies will not be accepted.

Residents looking to hand in postal votes on the day of the election are also reminded that the rules for doing so have now changed.

Electors may hand in postal votes at a polling station or the council offices at Bodicote House, Banbury or Woodgreen, Witney but must complete a form before they leave. If the form is not completed, the Council’s Acting Returning Officer will have to reject the postal vote. No more than five postal votes plus your own can be delivered by hand.

The Acting Returning Officer is encouraging anyone using a postal vote to send them in via Royal Mail where at all possible with plenty of time before polling day.

More information is available on the West Oxfordshire District Council and Cherwell District Council websites, including details of how to apply for the free ID. Anyone not able to visit the council website, or apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online, is being encouraged to contact the Council by calling 01993 861410 (WODC) or 01295 227001 (Cherwell).

Giles Hughes, Acting Returning Officer for the Witney Constituency, said:

“Anyone voting at a polling station on 4 July will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper. It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it.

“There are only a few days left to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate and I would encourage everyone to check they have valid ID. If you need any help with applying for the free ID, or want to request an application form, please contact us.

“I would also ask people to check in with elderly neighbours, friends and family to make sure they understand the new ID requirements and have ID in place.”