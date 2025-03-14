Banbury MP says expenses claim for £854 one-night stay in London hotel is a 'clerical error' and ‘incorrect’

Banbury’s MP Sean Woodcock says an expenses form was incorrectly published claiming he had spent over £800 on a one-night stay in a London hotel.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority published the report stating the Banbury MP had spent £854.40 for the stay on Monday, July 22, last year. This was then highlighted by one of his constituents Martin Whitman who questioned why he had claimed so much.

However, Sean has today (March 14) said the report is incorrect and he actually stayed at the central London hotel for four nights following his election win last year.

The MP’s team also shared evidence to show that Sean stayed at the Copthorne Tara Hotel London in Kensington from Monday, July 22, until Friday, July 26.

Sean Woodcock MP said: “The current published expense for Monday, 22nd July 2024 is incorrect.

“The expense itself was for four nights for work purposes after I became the MP for Banbury, not one night, as has been published on the IPSA website. This is the result of a clerical error.

“I have reported the error to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority today, and they are looking to correct this error as soon as possible.”

Sean Woodcock became the first-ever Labour Party MP for Banbury when he was elected with 18,468 votes at the General Election on July 4, 2024.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority is an independent body that regulates the business costs and expenses and decides the pay and pensions of all the 650 elected MPs and their staff in the UK.

For more information about the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, visit: https://www.theipsa.org.uk/