Banbury MP joins Dementia UK to make ‘Time for a Cuppa’

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock joined members of parliament, dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and people with lived experience of the condition at an event hosted by Dementia UK on April 28.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the charity’s annual ‘Time for a Cuppa’ appeal, the event offered MPs the opportunity to speak to Admiral Nurses about the condition and how it affects people living in their constituency.

Mr Woodcock also learned more about Dementia UK’s partnership with Nationwide Building Society, which will see face-to-face dementia clinics hosted in 200 Nationwide branches around the country.

The parliamentary event was hosted by Joe Robertson (Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East).

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock took part in Dementia UK's annual ‘Time for a Cuppa’ appeal. (Photo: Elizabeth Cuthbertson/Dementia UK).

The Banbury MP said: “I was pleased to have the opportunity to speak to Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, as well as people with lived experience of dementia at the charity’s Time for a Cuppa event in parliament this week.

"As the leading cause of death in the UK, I know dementia impacts not just my own constituents but people all around the country, and I’m committed to ensuring more people can access specialist support from Admiral Nurses. Together, we can ensure no one faces dementia alone.”

Dementia UK’s chief Admiral Nurse and CEO said: "We welcome opportunities to work with MPs to ensure more people affected by dementia have access to this vital support delivered through our Helpline, clinics and hosted services, as well as branch clinics delivered in partnership with Nationwide.”

Dementia UK is the specialist dementia nursing charity that is there for the whole family. To find more visit www.dementiauk.org