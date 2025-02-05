Banbury-born artist wins American design competition with an image inspired by Bodicote countryside

An artist who grew up in Bodicote but later moved to the USA has won a design competition for her design that is based on the countryside around Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Feast won the competition with wallpaper company Spoonflower for her design that depicts the windmill at Bloxham Grove Farm and the surrounding countryside.

The artist, who now lives in Chicago, grew up in Bodicote and attended Bishop Loveday Primary School before leaving the area at the age of eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe said: “I remember it being a very happy place to live with a slow pace of life.

Design artist Zoe Pound was inspired by the countryside around Bodicote for her latest wallpaper design.

“I went to Bishop Loveday School and have fond memories of sports days and harvest festivals in the village church.

“As a family, we often took walks down the lanes to Sor Brook, where I saw my first ever snake swimming in it, and up to the farm with the windmill.”

Zoe left Bodicote in the mid-70s, her father’s work taking the family to South Wales. She then relocated to the US with her husband in the late 90s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite not living in the area for 50 years, Zoe says the image of the countryside around Bodicote made a big impact on her design style.

Zoe's wallpaper design is available for purchase on the Spoonflower website.

She said: “The image of those walks in the countryside has stayed with me all these years, and a long trek, to my much younger self, up a massive hill with the treat of a windmill at the top, is what inspired my design.

“The creative prompt for the challenge itself was ‘accent wall,’ and my design transported me back to the innocent times of being a kid.

“I used a clean and simple design process akin to lino cutting and limited myself to a primary colour of dark blue and a softer, lighter blue for shadow elements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe’s design won her first place at Spoonflower’s Accent Walls Design Challenge competition and will now be sold on Spoonflower’s website.

The win means that customers can now purchase and print off Zoe’s Bodicote-inspired design on all sorts of fabric types.

Zoe added, “Spoonflower hosts many design challenges, and I have won quite a few. The latest challenge was one of the biggest yet, with 1,933 entries.

“I am so thrilled my Bodicote-inspired design reached first place.”

For more information about Zoe, visit: https://zoefeast.com/