Wetter and wilder springs leave Gloucestershire and Herefordshire gardens under pressure

Now is the ideal time to take stock of your garden fencing.

Homeowners across Gloucestershire and beyond are facing unfamiliar weather patterns now that we’re into the spring months. As we enjoy lighter evenings and flowers bloom, most think of spring as one of the calmer seasons. But in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, and much of western England, spring is becoming increasingly unsettled with warmer, wetter and unpredictable weather.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC data shows spring is officially the fastest-warming season in the UK, with average temperatures increasing by 1.8C since 1970. Yet, rather than bringing drier, calmer days, many parts of the region face wetter and stormier conditions.

Last year, Gloucestershire recorded its wettest autumn since records began, leaving saturated ground and weakened garden structures across neighbouring counties. Heavier rainfall, unexpected cold spells and strong winds are putting pressure on gardens, especially when it comes to our fencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of those conditions carried into early 2025, leaving fences vulnerable as spring arrived. The combination of waterlogged soil, hidden rot and early-season storms has left some homeowners dealing with damaged or weakened fencing just as gardens are coming back into use.

The hidden cost of changing weather

While homeowners turn their attention to plants and patios during spring, fencing is often quietly suffering after bearing the brunt of the bad weather.

“Most people only notice a problem when the fence finally gives way,” says George Smith, Managing Director at Walford Timber - walfordtimber.co.uk - a fencing and timber specialist based in Walford, just outside Ross-on-Wye. “But the real damage often starts much earlier. Long periods of wet weather, like we had through last autumn and winter, can weaken posts and cause hidden rot, which only becomes obvious later in spring.”

Walford Timber, which has supplied fencing materials across Herefordshire and Gloucestershire for decades, says it has seen a noticeable rise in enquiries this spring from homeowners concerned about fencing damaged by persistent wet weather and winter storms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why late spring matters

According to Smith, late spring is the ideal time to take stock of your fencing before the (hopefully) warmer summer months.

“April and May are perfect for checks and repairs,” he explains. “The ground is starting to dry out, making it easier to identify leaning posts or rotten sections. It’s also early enough that you have time to sort out issues before summer growth starts to cover everything up or before the next round of bad weather arrives.”

Fencing issues to watch out for include posts that move when pushed, visible rot at the base or panels starting to warp. While DIY minor repairs are often enough, Smith advises that replacing damaged sections may be the more sensible option in some cases, especially with unpredictable weather becoming more common.

Preparing for whatever comes next

With spring changing and becoming warmer, wetter and less predictable, our garden maintenance routines will need a rethink. While our trusted fencing quietly absorbs the worst of the weather, taking time to carry out basic checks during late spring will help avoid unexpected and more costly repairs in future.

And with the prospect of more changeable weather in the years ahead, local experts suggest that taking action earlier in the season may soon become second nature for gardeners across the region.