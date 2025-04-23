Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

Before you book photos or choose an estate agent, here’s what to sort to help your home sell faster – and for more.

If you’re thinking of putting your home on the market this year, don’t jump straight to uploading photos or ordering a sign. Whether it’s your first time selling or your fifth, the key to a smoother, faster sale is preparation – and that starts before your property even hits the market.

Here’s what to tackle first to help secure a stronger valuation and a better chance of attracting the right buyer quickly.

Start with a sense check of the market

It’s easy to get swept up in asking prices – but the real insight comes from looking at what’s sold recently, what’s been reduced, and what’s sitting idle. Check out Rightmove, Zoopla, and local agent listings to get a sense of how homes like yours are performing.

Then get a professional opinion. Purplebricks offers fast, free valuations with experienced local agents – no pressure, no commitment.

Tidy up the outside – first impressions matter

The front of your home is your first (and most permanent) photo. Make it count. Clean the door, weed the path, wash the windows, and move bins out of sight.

If you can, add seasonal colour with pots or planters – GardeningExpress has cost-effective bundles that are ready to go.

Even a quick coat of paint on your front door can help. Dulux has a helpful guide to choosing a fresh, standout colour.

Declutter and stage for space

When buyers view your home – online or in person – they’re looking for space, light, and potential. Help them see it by decluttering surfaces, removing unnecessary furniture, and making each room feel purposeful.

If you need to clear things out temporarily, try short-term storage from Safestore.

You don’t need a full renovation. Soft touches like cushions, lamps, and fresh bed linen from Dunelm can make your space look brighter, newer and more welcoming.

Get your paperwork in order

An Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) is a legal requirement for selling in the UK – and yours needs to be valid. If it’s expired or missing, you can book a new one at EnergyPerformanceCertificates.co.uk.

It’s also helpful to gather documents for any major upgrades or building work you’ve done – such as extensions, window replacements, or boiler installations. Buyers often ask.

Get a valuation from someone who knows your local market

You don’t just want a ballpark figure – you want a pricing strategy that reflects what’s working right now in your postcode.

Book your free Purplebricks valuation today and find out what your home is realistically worth – and how it compares to others currently on the market.

And remember – you’ve got options

Purplebricks is one of the best-known names in online estate agency, but it’s not the only one. Competitors like Yopa also offer fixed-fee listings and local agent support. It’s worth comparing services based on your budget and location.

Final word? Sell smart, not just fast

Markets may shift, but one thing never changes: well-presented homes, priced right, sell better. From prepping your paperwork to polishing your front door, these early steps can help you avoid delays, reduce stress, and feel more in control of the whole process.

