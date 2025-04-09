Leading new homes provider hosting Assisted Move open day at popular Winchcombe development

Merret Place sits just off Delavale Road in Winchcombe

A Gloucestershire new homes provider is encouraging home seekers to explore its Assisted Move service with an open day at its popular Winchcombe development this weekend.

Bromford’s Merret Place will open its doors on Saturday, April 12, between 11am and 4pm, with refreshments available, and the friendly Bromford sales team on hand to advise on how the housing association can support in its buyers’ journeys towards their new home.

Assisted Move is a service designed to help homebuyers sell their current property while securing their new Bromford home. Bromford can help reduce the cost, and the stress of selling, facilitating as smooth a move as possible.

The service extends to those who do not have their current home on the market, with Bromford helping to arrange the sale through its partner agents.

Assisted Move allows buyers to avoid temporary accommodation and/or further storage costs, by coordinating a timely sale relative to the completion on their new home.

Catherine Jarrett, Regional Director at Bromford, said: “Assisted Move is one of the many ways that we support our customers on their new homes journey, whether this is their first home purchase or not.

“We pride ourselves on outstanding attention to detail, in design and build but also in the customer experience. We are looking forward to hosting prospective homebuyers this weekend to display the ways we can make that transition into a Bromford home as smooth as possible.”

The 100-home development comprises high-quality, energy-efficient homes available through Shared Ownership and private purchase, with a number of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom options available in terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Winchcombe is a desirable market town nestled in the Cotswolds, with Tewkesbury and Cheltenham both within ten miles and accessible by both road and rail.

Merret Place is located in the heart of the town, providing new home buyers with the perfect blend of community, rural pursuits, cultural significance and amenities including high-quality schools, the Winchcombe Museum and places to socialise.

For more information on Merret Place, and to enquire about the development, visit www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/private-sale/merret-place or https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/merret-place-shared-ownership or call a member of the sales team on 0800 085 2499.

