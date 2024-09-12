Banbury to commemorate Battle of Britain with parade and Lancaster bomber flyover this Sunday

Banbury will pay respects this Sunday (September 15) to those who those that fought in the Battle of Britain.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has been organised to show the town’s gratitude to those who lost their lives fighting and also to those who survived the battle.

Those who wish to show their respects are invited to attend a military parade that will set off from the Market Place at 11.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will pass through Banbury town centre before reaching St Mary’s Church, where a special service will take place.

A millitary parade, church service and Lancaster bomber flyover will take place in Banbury this Sunday to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

Following the service, there will be a flyover from the UK’s last remaining airworthy Avro Lancaster bomber plane at around 1:20pm.

One of the most famous planes in British history, the Lancaster, played a pivotal role in the Battle of Britain.

The Battle of Britain took place from July 10 until October 31, 1940, and is considered a turning point in the Second World War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The power of the British and Canadian air forces was able to halt the Blitz bombing attacks by the Germans and discourage their plans for an all-out invasion of Britain.

Banbury Town Mayor Mark Cherry said: “The Battle of Britain was one of the most important events in British history, and this memorial is sure to serve as a fascinating and poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by wartime residents of Banbury and beyond.”

The town council has organised the day in partnership with the Royal Air Force, 1460 (Banbury) Squadron Air Cadets, Oxfordshire Army Cadet Force, Thames Valley Police, Sea Cadets Banbury, Royal British Legion Banbury, and the RAFA Club Banbury.