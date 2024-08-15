Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The World Health Organization (WHO) have declared a global health emergency as mpox outbreak spreads throughout Africa.

At least 450 people have already died from the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Scientists are concerned over how fast it is spreading and its high fatality rate.

In 2022, a global health emergency was declared by WHO after mpox spread to 70 countries who had never had cases, including the UK.

The virus, which is highly contagious has already killed at least 450 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the outbreak was initially reported. Previously named monkeypox, mpox has been leaving scientists concerned after it spread rapidly into central and east Africa.

When announcing an outbreak had been declared, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.”

The WHO has declared a global health emergency over a mpox outbreak. (Photo: Pixabay, CDC/Getty Images) | Pixabay, CDC/Getty Images

Ghebreyesus added: “This is something that should concern us all … The potential for further spread beyond Africa and beyond is very worrying.”

This is not the first time that the WHO has declared a global health emergency for mpox, with one being called in 2022 after it spread to 70 countries, including the UK that had previous never had cases.

Why was monkeypox renamed?

Mpox was previously called monkeypox. The name was changed by the WHO following the last declared outbreak in 2022. The original name was given in 1970 after the virus was discovered in captive monkeys and is now phased out.

The WHO changed the name from monkeypox to mpox due to “racist and stigmatizing language online” following the last global outbreak, with a number of individuals and countries raising concerns.

What are the signs and symptoms of mpox?

The first symptoms of mpox according to the NHS include: a fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills or exhaustion. This is followed by a rash one to five days after after your initial symptoms. It can appear on the face, before spreading to other areas of the body including the mouth, genitals and anus. You may also experience anal pain or bleeding.

The rash can sometimes be confused with chickenpox. If you think you might have mpox, you can contact your local sexual health clinic or call your GP. It’s important to stay at home, avoid close contact with people and avoid sharing towels or bedding to help prevent spreading the virus.

Mpox rash. (Photo: Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How is it spread?

Mpox is suspected to be spread through contact with infected animals. It can also be spread between people through direct contact or sexual contact, such as kissing or cuddling. The chance of catching the infection increases when there is close contact with someone who has mpox symptoms according to GOV.UK.

Mpox can spread through:

direct contact with skin lesions or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling or holding hands)

contact with clothing or linens (such as bedding or towels) used by a person with mpox infection

respiratory droplets during close face-to-face contact

How is mpox treated?

Mpox cases are usually mild, with cases generally recovering without patients needing treatment. Most people will feel better within a few weeks, although the illness can be severe for people who are classed high risk such as pregnant women, young children and immunocompromised people.

The NHS offered a mpox vaccination service during the last UK outbreak in 2022, however this scheme finished in July 2023. Vaccines are still eligible for people who live in London or Greater Manchester area, regularly travel to London or Greater Manchester to have sex or who regularly travel to other countries to have sex.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of mpox and whether you are eligible for a vaccine on NHS.UK.