GCSE Results Day success for Banbury and Bicester College students

Students at Activate Learning’s Banbury and Bicester College are celebrating today after collecting their GCSE exam results.

Congratulations to the 125 students who achieved a grade 9-4 grade in their GCSE maths and English.

Overall, 1561 learners across our group of colleges in Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Surrey and our online provision achieved a grade 9-4 today.

Many of the college’s GCSE students are learners who resit maths, English or both, to continue in education or progress their career.

This includes mature students who need these GCSEs to progress in the workplace, learners who may have missed the chance to go to university and want to study at degree level, alongside part-time students who have studied GCSEs at evening classes.

Hannah O’Neill, Group Director of Academic Studies Faculty at Activate Learning, said: “I’m so proud of our learners. Today’s results reflect their determination, hard work and effort and the support of fantastic teaching teams.

"Many students getting their results today have taken English and maths alongside full-time programmes as they resit their GCSEs, while others have returned to secure the grades they need to take up new opportunities while juggling work and home commitments.

Every student has been on their own journey and they should all feel proud of their achievements.

"Further education colleges exist for moments like this; we help people of all ages gain the qualifications and confidence to move forward, whether that's into higher education, apprenticeships or straight into work.

"I would like to thank all our amazing staff and our students' families for their encouragement at every stage. I hope that these results will lead to lots of amazing opportunities for our learner and wish them all the best for the future."

Andrii Noveniuk, one of the college’s top achievers, achieved a grade 7 in GCSE maths and a grade 5 in GCSE English. He is now going to the University of Aberdeen to study Petroleum Engineering.

Andrii said: “I’m really happy with my results. I worked hard and I’m proud of what I achieved. I was especially pleased with my results in English, as a non-native speaker.

“Maths has always been one of my favourite subjects, so I was not too surprised about the result I got. I am going to study at university this year and I think that I have improved my English and maths skills significantly while studying at college.”

Kyrylo Matsan, from Ukraine, has been resitting his GCSE English this year alongside his Level 2 Early Years Practitioner course. He was delighted to have passed his GCSEs this morning, as this means he can now progress onto T Levels.

Kyrylo said: “I just feel amazing. I’m excited to do my T Levels next year and hopefully higher education after that and then a career in early years. English is not my first language, so this was a challenge, but I am so proud of my results.”

Lisa Hill studied GCSE maths in the evening classes at college and achieved a grade 4.

Lisa said: “The reason I did this was because I am hoping to do teacher training in the future, and I need my GCSEs to do this. I’m completely ecstatic because I didn’t think I had passed!”

Rupert Browne studied alongside Lisa in the GCSE maths evening classes this year and achieved a Grade 5.

Rupert said: “I’m feeling very relieved this morning. I passed and I want to thank Paula Lacey very much for all her guidance and for helping me get this grade.

“I am going on to do my GCSE English next year, too. I think this will help open some doors for me and allow me to pursue a career change into music technology or computing.”