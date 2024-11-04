Remember, remember: How to protect your children’s eyes on bonfire night

Parents are being urged to shield their children's vision while enjoying bonfire night. Optical Express have shared five top tips to stay safe.

Whilst fireworks displays can be sensational to watch, thousands of Brits could suffer from serious burns to their eyes or even blindness on Bonfire Night through careless misuse of fireworks, experts have warned.

Many parents will be taking their children to displays and parties for the first time, which is why it’s vital to take sensible safety precautions in order to avoid ruining the fun.

Last year, the NHS revealed there were a staggering 8,208 visits to A&E in one week leading up to 5thNovember - the equivalent to one visit every 21 seconds - with an average of 10 people per year losing their eyesight due to fireworks.

Important tips on how to protect your child's eyes this bonfire night

Common injuries resulting from firework and sparkler misuse include blistering burns, hearing and eye damage and, in some cases, blindness.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Bonfire Night is a lot of fun - and youngsters, like many adults, understandably love fireworks.

“However, it’s easy to forget just how dangerous they can be, particularly to the eyes, which can lead to painful burns, long-lasting, or even permanent damage.

“That’s why, if you’re hosting or attending a fireworks display this year, it’s important to have safety measures in place to avoid any and all accidents.”

Here are Stephen’s top 5 tips for staying safe on Bonfire Night this year:

1. Wear Protective Eyewear when handling fireworks

Wear polycarbonate lenses while lighting fireworks. These durable glasses are up to 10 times more resistant than normal glasses. If there is an accident, seek medical attention immediately and do not rub or rinse the eyes.

2. Supervise Children

Keep young children at a safe distance to enjoy the fun of a firework display and forbid them from running or playing anywhere near where fireworks are stored, or are to be ignited.

3. Be Careful When Using Sparklers

Sparklers can heat up to 2,000 degrees, enough to melt gold and cause severe burns if handled incorrectly.

4. Light fireworks at arm’s length

Ensure the fireworks are lit at arm’s length and your party guests are at a from between 8 metres and 20 metres away (depending on the category of the firework).

5. Buy British standard fireworks

When buying fireworks ensure they conform to the British Standard. The code BS 7114 will be clearly marked on the packaging. Fireworks are only available from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

· 15 October to 10 November

· 26 to 31 December

· 3 days before Diwali and Chinese New Year

It is also against the law to set off or throw fireworks or sparklers in the street or other public spaces.

