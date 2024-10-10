Come on, ladies, be Fearless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whoever lives around Longford Park or walks their dog there on a Monday evening might have spotted a rather noisy group of ladies with their head torches, exercising, shrieking, laughing, running, puffing and panting yet altogether having fun. If you’ve wondered who they are, we are 261 Fearless Banbury.

We are a non-competitive, non-judgmental, social running group for women only of any age, any background, any fitness level. The aim is to encourage women to lead healthy, fearless and empowered lives through running and mutual education.

American marathon runner, Kathrine Switzer and Edith Zuschmann founded 261 Fearless Inc. in 2015 with the aim to set up a global women’s running network that helps women to find their own 261 Fearless Moment.

261 Fearless Banbury meet every Monday at 6.45pm at Longford Park pavilion. It is an hour-long session that involves different exercises focusing on endurance, flexibility, co-ordination, speed, balance, games, a social run (as slow as you wish!) and plenty of fun and laughter.

Have fun, be Fearless!

If you are interested in joining us, why not go along for a free taster session where you will be warmly welcomed by our coaches and members. You can also check our Facebook page ‘261 Fearless Club Banbury’.

“You must do the thing you think you cannot do” Eleanor Roosevelt.