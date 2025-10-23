Kicking off a new chapter: Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness enters the franchise arena

Popular Banbury martial arts brand kicks off their new franchise offering with knockout launch.

Kicking pads is one thing – but kicking off a brand-new chapter? That’s where Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness is making its mark. The East Midlands-born business has just stepped into the franchise arena, presenting its concept to budding entrepreneurs around the nation – the franchise industry’s only British Franchise Association (BFA) approved martial arts franchise.

For Proaction, a team where discipline, confidence and community are at the core of every class, this moment is less about breaking boards and more about breaking new ground as the brand continues to grow.

Founded in 2002, chief instructor and director Tom Nicholson had a simple goal – to create a martial arts community that went beyond punches and kicks. Fast-forward to today and that vision has grown into 15 clubs across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Oxfordshire and the East Midlands, welcoming thousands of members every week. At the heart of Proaction’s success is a mission that’s never wavered – to build confidence, resilience and personal growth in a supportive, inclusive environment. From white belts to black belts, every class is about helping people be their best – on and off the mats.

A Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness session in action

With the launch of their new franchise model, Proaction is giving martial arts enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike the chance to join a growing success story. Thanks to such a strong reputation in the regions surrounding their Northamptonshire head office, Proaction operates a further six locations across the Midlands, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. Each one shares the same values, energy and commitment that’s made Proaction a local favourite for more than two decades.

Tom says the timing couldn’t be better: “We’ve seen an incredible demand for martial arts. Families are looking for activities that bring real value, and that’s exactly what we deliver. Expanding through franchising means we can reach more communities, while giving passionate people the chance to run their own successful business.”

That commitment to ethical franchising hasn’t gone unnoticed. As Pip Wilkins QFP, CEO of the BFA, explained, “We’re delighted to welcome Proaction Martial Arts & Fitness to the BFA as ‘Emerging’ members.

“The BFA has been the country’s self-regulatory body for franchising since 1977, and in choosing to become members, they are joining more than 330 of the most professional franchise operations in the country, each pledging to uphold the association’s Code of Ethical Conduct and to run their franchises in a responsible and professional manner. We look forward to supporting Proaction on their franchising journey and seeing their continued growth in the fitness sector.”

To ensure the journey is smooth, professional and set up for success, the team has joined forces with Platinum Wave, one of the UK’s leading franchise consultancies. With Suzie McCafferty QFP, founder and CEO of Platinum Wave, and the team in their corner, new franchisees get the expertise, systems and support to build a thriving business from day one. It’s a partnership that blends franchise know-how with martial arts passion, creating a knockout formula for sustainable growth.

“I wish every brand took building their franchise model as seriously as Proaction have! We really enjoy working with them and see so much potential for them to grow all over the country – maybe even beyond. It’s a huge milestone for them to have been awarded BFA membership and accreditation, which further endorses all their hard work and dedication – and gives them undeniable credibility in their sector,” said Suzie.

“Being recognised by the BFA in this way is a huge moment of pride for us,” added co-director Jas Nicholson. “It shows the quality we’ve built and gives us the expertise and resources to grow. Now, we’re on the hunt for passionate candidates who are ready to kickstart a new business!”