Hip and knee specialist the latest expert to sign up for TLA

Top surgeon Mr Nader Rehmatullah has become the latest expert to be added to the growing team at TLA Medicolegal.

Mr Nader Rehmatullah is a Consultant Sports Knee, Knee Osteotomy and Arthroplasty Surgeon at NHS Northwest England and North Wales and is the Welsh National Clinical lead for knee surgery as well as holding a clinic in Manchester.

He will deliver detailed reports on individuals involved in personal injury and negligence cases as a full member of specialist provider TLA.

“I have been the Welsh National Clinical Lead for Knee Surgery since 2023 and in this role, I have been asked to review other consultants’ practice when concerns have been raised,” he says.

“As a result, I am skilled at identifying when a surgeon operates outside the boundaries of safe practice.”

Nader can also provide in-depth personal insight, having been an elite athlete as well as continuing to be a keen sportsman.

“I was in the British athletics team and used to throw the javelin as well as being at a high level with different sports so I know what it's like to be injured and not be able to compete,” he explains.

“That is why I became a sports knee surgeon because I had been injured. I can also relate to people's mental health and how it is important to get back to sports as quickly as possible and I can imagine how some negligence cases can occur.”

Having completed the Bond-Solon medicolegal course, widely regarded as the gold standard for those who act as expert witnesses, Nader is keen to lend his considerable expertise to giving valuable evidence in legal trials.

“It is fascinating area and one where I feel confident I will be able to draw on my expertise to help with often complex cases,” he adds.

“Having spoken to other experts, I know that as a full member TLA will give me all the support I need with case handling and administration which will allow me to concentrate fully on my duties as an expert witness.”

Nader joins TLA at a time when it is rapidly expanding its full membership base with five experts taken on in the last few months.

Fiona Morrison, Director and Co-founder of TLA Medicolegal based in Deddington, Oxfordshire, says: “I am delighted to welcome Nader to our growing team. His level of expertise in his field is second to none and will be invaluable to solicitors and judges in many future cases.”