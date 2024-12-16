Don’t get caught out by the BBC TV schedule 🕵️‍♂️

BBC has confirmed its release plans for Strike this December.

Popular crime drama returns after a two-year hiatus for its sixth season.

The four episodes will air in the run-up to Christmas.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as popular crime fighting duo Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott. It is adapting the sixth novel in Robert Galbraith’s (pen-name of JK Rowling) bestselling novel series - and marks the show's first return since December 2022.

All four episodes of the series will air before Christmas, but you might get caught out by the schedule. And for fans who are impatient - they can watch the full series early.

Tom Burke (L) and Holliday Grainger (R) in Strike. | BBC/Bronte Film & TV/Rob Youngson

When is the next episode of Strike?

The latest series of the BBC crime drama will once again have four episodes and they will be spread out across four different nights. All of the episodes will air on BBC1 before Christmas - finishing on Xmas Eve (December 24).

The Beeb have confirmed that the episodes will air on the following dates:

Monday December 16 - episode 1 - 9pm

Tuesday December 17 - episode 2 - 9pm

Monday December 23 - episode 3 - 9pm

Tuesday December 24 - episode 4 - 9pm

How fans can watch the new Strike season early

If you don’t want to wait until next Christmas Eve to see how the mystery of The Ink Black Heart is resolved, they can actually binge the whole series right now. The BBC has released the show on iPlayer and all episodes are available now.

All you have to do is go to the iPlayer website or app, make sure you are logged in and find Strike. The episodes are under the tab for The Ink Black Heart and episodes 1 through 4 are all available.

Are you planning to watch Strike all in one go or will you savour it and watch it on BBC1? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].