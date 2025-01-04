Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer fans will notice a major change to the judging panel this year.

Hit ITV show is back for a new season - without Rita Ora.

The pop star is not returning for the sixth series of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer fans are in for a major surprise this weekend as the show returns to our screens. The judging panel has been shaken up and Rita Ora is not back for the sixth season.

ITV has also confirmed that there will be a double dose of episodes this weekend - and the timings have been announced. It is quite the treat for viewers as we wade slowly into the start of 2025 - just after it aired its Christmas special over the holidays.

But while much of the show will remain the same - and stick to what you would expect - there has been a major change to the judges. Here’s all you need to know:

Why isn’t Rita Ora a judge on The Masked Singer this year?

The pop star had been part of the panel for the British version of The Masked Singer since it first debuted back in early 2020. However she will not be back for this year’s episodes - making it the second time in six seasons that a judge has been replaced.

Ken Jeong was originally on the panel, but due to COVID restrictions he was replaced for the 2021 season by Mo Gilligan, who has remained on the show ever since. Rita Ora’s departure was revealed in 2024 - and it is because she has jumped across the pond to become a judge for The Masked Singer US.

Who has replaced Rita Ora?

The new judge for The Masked Singer is Maya Jama, the radio presenter and current Love Island presenter. It was revealed on Instagram in September 2024.

Speaking about joining the show to Digital Spy, she said: “I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo — and of course working with Joel — is going to be so much fun!"

The full panel of judges for 2025 is: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama. Joel Dummett is back yet again to host the show.

Who has been your favourite winner of The Masked Singer so far? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].